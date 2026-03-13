The recent report from British Tabloid and The Sun state that the newly designated Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be in a coma following his injury from an airstrike that killed his father, prior Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In addition, the report states that Khamenei has also lost at least one leg. These reports are published at a time when tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran have already risen significantly and led to multiple military strikes throughout the region.

According to sources within Iran, the attack that resulted in Ayatollah Khamenei’s death occurred on February 28 and it happened while Mojtaba Khamenei was meeting with him inside a building. Sources stated in The Sun that Mojtaba Khamenei suffered from massive injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in Tehran. There is no confirmation of these reports because the Iranian government has very tight security, and communication to the outside world has been limited.

A source has informed the publication of the following information: “One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well,”

The report also revealed that Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated for his injuries at Tehran’s Sina University Hospital and is under very tight security.

The whole unit in which he is being treated has supposedly been sealed up and doctors are providing around-the-clock intensive care.

According to reports, Iran’s minister of health and a veteran trauma surgeon, Dr. Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, has been supervising the operation.

Strike that injured Iran’s Supreme Leader

The airstrike that reportedly injured Mojtaba Khamenei was allegedly carried out by the United States and Israel as part of a military campaign against Iran’s military infrastructure.

The attack constituted one of the most significant escalations to date in the conflict, removing from existence the highest-ranking political and religious leader in Iran, and resulting in a significant leadership void in the state.

Iranian State Media Attempts To Promote Stability

Iranian state television has made an effort to maintain the impression that Iran’s leadership remains functional with all of the speculation surrounding the condition of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (The Supreme Leader).

Both state-run and independent reports indicate that for the first time since taking power, Iran’s eldest son, Mojtaba Khamenei, made a televised address as part of a news report.

While it was reported that this would be the first time we would hear from Mojtaba Khamenei since the death of his father; in fact, the address was read by a news anchor as opposed to the actual Supreme Leader.

In the address, the speaker stated that Iran would take “big revenge” for the deaths of its people and vowed to continue attacking regional shipping routes.

The report also stated that: “The closure of the Strait of Hormuz will also be a possibility” (the Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important shipping lane for oil).

As a result, there is the potential for disruptions to the movement of oil on a large scale throughout the world.

Analysts Believe Iran’s Military Is Capable Of Operating Without A Leader

Some analysts believe that Iran’s military operations would continue without a leader if Iran’s highest-ranking official were to remain incapacitated.

His father left behind a system which has kicked into gear which can be run by a ghost,” the analyst said.

“That is why Iran’s missiles and drones are still flying and it’s why the war will go on.”

Trump: “The War with Iran is Advancing Very Quickly”

US President Donald Trump told reporters that the war with Iran is advancing “very quickly,” adding that the military operation has been a success.

At the White House Women’s History Month event with First Lady Melania Trump, Trump reiterated the likely impending end to hostilities between the US and Iran, saying, “The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It’s doing very well, our military is unsurpassed.”

Trump has made a series of contradictory statements about the progress of the war with Iran. At various times, he has said the US has already “defeated” Iran, that the war will end “soon,” and that the US must keep conducting military operations against Iranian forces. He has also failed to respond to Mojtaba Khamenei, his successor, in his first communication to President Trump.

Netanyahu: “There is No Insurance Policy”

Warn Against Striking Iran Trained On Or In Syria

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu also warned during the war over if Israel’s army will go after Mojtaba Khamenei or Naim Qassem from Hezbollah. There is no assurance for life for leaders of terrorist groups against the state of Israel, as reported by Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I wouldn’t take out a life insurance policy for any of the leaders of the terror organisations,

He said the momentum of the US and Israel cooperation in fighting against Iran was better than expected.

Israel Steps Up Offensive in Iran

With rising tension in the area, Israel has significantly increased their military actions inside Iran.

The Israeli Defence Forces carried out strikes on more than 200 targets within the 24-hour period that were in the western parts of central Iran.

The targets included launches for ballistic missiles, air defence systems, and the facilities for manufacturing military equipment.

Israel’s military confirmed that they destroyed the Taleghan compound linked to the stealth AMAD nuclear facility that was operated from the early 2000s and performed very sensitive testing on explosive devices and advanced munitions.