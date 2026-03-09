The situation between Iran, Israel, and the countries that are allied with both Israel and Iran has escalated into a serious conflict unlike anything seen in the region before. In the last few days, there have been increased Israeli military actions against Lebanon (in places like Beirut and the southern region in general) that have killed many civilians (at least 394), including 83 children and 42 women, as well as a continued outbreak of military confrontation between Israel and Iranian-supported militant groups throughout the entire Middle East region.

Also, while this is happening, Iran has selected a new Supreme Leader, and the United States has increased its involvement in the conflict.

To assist anyone who is trying to understand what is taking place, here is an explanation of what has happened recently:

At least 394 Killed By Israeli Military Operations in Lebanon

According to the health ministry in Lebanon, Israeli military operations against targets inside Lebanon have killed at least 394 people, to date, including 83 children and 42 women; this reinforces the continued loss of life associated with the ongoing conflict.

Today’s military actions by Israel have concentrated primarily on the areas of southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the greater Beirut area. This period marks one of the most intense periods of military activity between Israel and Hezbollah that have occurred for several years.

Why Israel Claims It Attacks Lebanon

Israel states that its attacks are on Iranian-supported militant groups that operate in Lebanon.

The Israeli military reported that they had targeted the commanders who work with Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, who have been coordinating an attack on Israel using the Lebanon border.

The military announced:

“The commanders of the Quds Force’s Lebanon Corps operated to advance terror attacks against the state of Israel and its civilians, while operating simultaneously for the IRGC in Iran.”

Additionally, Israel has warned the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon to depart immediately.

Israeli Authorities have warned representatives of Iran who are currently in Lebanon that they should leave the country or face attack, and previous attacks have already struck targets near the Iranian embassies in Beirut.

Drone Strike in Beirut – The First in Years

One of the most notable escalations in the current conflict was a drone attack in downtown Beirut.

This was also the first time in three years that a drone attack had occurred within the boundary of Beirut since hostilities resumed between Israel and Hezbollah last week.

The attack follows heavy bombardment throughout Southern Lebanon and Southern Beirut showing that this war is expanding beyond its already established boundaries.

In addition, Israel has conducted a series of unusual military operations deep within Lebanon such as using air power to conduct raid-type operations against Hezbollah positions killing reported dozens.

Iran Withdraws Diplomats From Beirut

With mounting tension, Iran has withdrawn over 100 of its citizens and diplomats from Beirut.

According to officials in Lebanon, 117 Iranians including diplomats and embassy staff were flown from Beirut during the night on a Russian aircraft.

The withdrawal by Iran was precipitated by the Lebanese government’s banning of activities related to the Iran Revolutionary Guards, which is a principal supporter of Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Iran’s decision illustrates a growing concern amongst leaders in Lebanon that they may become the battlefield in the broader Israel-Iran conflict.

Israeli Soldiers also killed In Lebanon

The fighting has also produced casualties for Israel as well when two of its soldiers were killed in Southern Lebanon marking the first time since the renewal of hostilities that Israeli military personnel have been killed.

According to officials in Israel, the objective of their military operations up until this point has been to dismantle Hezbollah’s military capabilities at the same time that they attempt to prevent Iran from establishing a military presence along its borders.

War Expanding to Iran

While the fighting within Lebanon continues, Israel has also begun conducting military strikes inside of Iran

City residents saw thick dark clouds of smoke pouring from the attack’s aftermath, while bright bursts of orange flame could be seen illuminating the heavens above them.

In response, Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry called this event a “dangerous escalation” on behalf of the regional actors involved; and stated that it was also a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

According to reports by SBS News, Baghaei claims this act is a representation of “a dangerous escalation,” that also constitutes war crimes.

Iran Just Gave a Taller Supreme Leader

On top of the ongoing war crisis, Iran has just chosen new leadership at the top level.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has officially named Supremo Khamenei to replace his deceased father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Khamenei was apparently a well-known candidate among both political and religious leaders within the country.

According to a statement released by Iran’s Assembly of Experts (the governing body representing the Iranian clerics), the body appointed him “Mojtaba Khamenei to the 3rd Leader of the Sacred Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Assembly of Experts comprises 88 members from various clerical ranks, and functions as one of the eight governing bodies of the regime.

In Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei will make all major decisions regarding Iran’s military and political activities.

As a result of the Iranian conflict, the United States is becoming more involved.

In the latest update, a 7th U.S. service member has died from an injury sustained during a previous Iranian attack on U.S. servicemen in Saudi Arabia, bringing the number of American deaths resulting from the conflict up to 7.

The U.S. has confirmed that the service member who died sustained his injuries during an Iranian attack in the Middle East.

The specific identity of the soldier has not yet been made public.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that the administration is not interested in pursuing negotiations with Iran.

In response to a question from reporters on Air Force One, Trump indicated that he does not plan on negotiating with Iran.

According to SBS News, Donald Trump stated that the military campaign is justified because of an imminent threat posed by Iran to U.S. interests, although he provided no evidence to support this claim.

US ground troops could be sent to secure Iranian nuclear sites, but only if the Iranian military loses its fighting ability.

United States President Donald Trump said that US troop deployment for this purpose would take place if Iran becomes ‘completely destroyed’ (i.e., no longer able to defend itself on the ground).

According to the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, US/Israeli attacks have resulted in a minimum of 1332 dead Iranians, with thousands more wounded, and that Iranian attacks have resulted in the deaths of no less than ten people in Israel.

The US/Israeli attacks are also disrupting oil supplies/global markets, business activity, air travel, raising the possibility that these events will lead to other parts of the world experiencing similar conflicts.

Israel’s targets continue to include specific military installations in Lebanon while Iran continues with its Supreme Leader succession (i.e., appointing a new leader), and the United States is increasing its involvement in this area.

These factors will result in an unpredictable outcome to this conflict.