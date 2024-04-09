Art is immortal. It transcends the limitations of space and time and touches the viewers from within. Known for his landscape painting, Japanese artist Hiroshi Yoshida extensively explored Southeast Asia in the 1930s. It’s recorded that the artist spent over four months traveling and one of his stops in his voyage was India, where he explored multiple destinations.

Over time, he produced around 32 woodblock prints from various sights and scenes from his voyage. These pieces evoke a meditative sense of calm and peace. There’s an air of coolness about them. Here are some of the Indian destinations and scenes Yoshida painted –

1. Udaipur Castles

2. Jami Masjid Delhi

3. Snake Charmers

4. Jaali at Fatehpur Sikri

5. Buland Darwaza of Ajmer

6. A Gate to the Stupa of Sanchi

7. Ajmer Gate, Jaipur

8. Moonlight of Taj Mahal

9. Elephant

10. Ghat in Benares

11. Morning at Darjeeling

12. Cave Temple in Ajanta

Isn’t it ethereal? Yoshida’s huge body of work is readily available online, and continues to be celebrated to this day.