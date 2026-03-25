No more “ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe jassi” choiring its way 24/7 into the feeds of kids in Karnataka?

Yes, they have new screen time rules for children, and as much as we would like to make sympathetic memes about it, we know it’s for the best.

Karnataka State has introduced new rules limiting screen time to one hour per day for students. Its stated objectives are to reduce excessive screen time and increase digital wellness among students.

Officials have pointed to the increasing levels of mental health problems in students, such as stress, anxiety, and reduced focus, as being linked to prolonged exposure to screens.

(Mujhe kyun toda?)

While the rules will not prevent students from using screens for educational purposes, they will only limit their recreational use of screens. Recreational screen time includes social networking, gaming, and entertainment.

(The bermuda triangle that makes moms around the world go “aag laga iss phone ko”)

The Karnataka government has classified screen addiction as a public health issue and has indicated that students are becoming more digitally dependent and, as a result, experiencing negative effects on emotional and academic health.

The rules will:

Promote emotional wellness

Encourage healthy technology use

Develop awareness of mental health issues

The Karnataka government views excessive digital usage as a behavioural and psychological issue rather than just a habit for students and their families.

And by the way, the Karnataka government does not stop at restrictions; it is also pushing for education and awareness as to how to manage them properly.

Schools will teach:

Digital Literacy

Online Safety

Accountable Use of Technology

Aisa woke syllabus toh hum sab deserve karte hain 🙂

From an early age, students will learn about the dangers of using digital media, including bullying and exploitation. The government wants students to use digital media responsibly, not only how to use them. The federal government has proposed the formation of a Digital Wellness Committee in all schools to help with the development and implementation of policies and programs that support healthy use of technology by students.

School Digital Wellness Committees will provide a forum to:

Identify early indicators of technology addiction (e.g., loss of control over device usage; using technology when inappropriate; escalation of technology use to the point where it interferes with daily responsibilities).

Monitor patterns of behaviour (i.e., emotional/mental health; level of activity).

Providing education on the impact of technology use on overall health, including physical activity, sleep, and emotional well-being.

Each Committee will consist of representatives from the school’s staff, parents, students, and in some instances, law enforcement officials.

Creating digital wellness committees in schools is an important step toward creating a culture of accountability regarding use of technology by students. Schools cannot adequately assist students without a formalized process for developing and implementing supportive policies and resources.

Teachers and Parents Are Key to Stopping Screen Addiction

The policy assigns the responsibility of managing technology addiction to both the teachers and the parents.

Teachers will be responsible for:

Educating students about the dangers of overusing technology;

Managing and controlling the behaviour of students who exhibit technology overuse in their classrooms.

Parents will be responsible for:

Creating a structured routine for their children at home that includes limited screen time;

Monitoring their child’s use of technology;

Encouraging their child to engage in offline activities.

The federal government wants families and schools to work together as a team, rather than placing blame on one another.

Tech Free Periods, Outdoor Activities, and Digital Detox Weekends: Karnataka’s Digital Detox Policy

The Digital Wellness Policy promotes a return to offline engagement with technology.

Potential initiatives include:

Implementing tech-free periods during school hours to promote face-to-face interaction;

Increasing outdoor and physical activities for students through additional and future outdoor education programs; and

Implementing public awareness campaigns such as Digital Detox Weekends and No-Tech Days to promote engagement with the “real world.”

The initiatives are designed to minimize technology dependence, and to restore students’ engagement with the “real world.”

Internet Technology Will Be Cut Off Automatically After 7 P.M. for Young Users

One of the more shocking proposals under the Digital Wellness Policy is to automatically cut off Internet access for young users after 7 p.m. each night.

Karnataka Government took “Jis ghar ke bacche raat ke 10 baje ke baad phone chalaate hain, unke ghar farishte nahi aate” quite seriously.

The proposed legislation suggests the establishment of DAPs, or “Device Age-Appropriate Plans” for Children, as well as a new “Child Plan” category of Wireless Communications Service (WCS) for children under 13 years of age, and an option to provide only audio and no video communications to all children, like an auxiliary phone.

This would establish a more controlled environment for children’s digital devices, meaning the child will only see things that are appropriate for their developmental stage and needs.

This is exactly the kind of system we need.

Digital Report Cards May Replace WhatsApp Tools In Karnataka

The DAPs are designed to look at how schools and parents communicate and to strengthen the link between parents and schools.

The DAPs would also encourage the use of digital report cards for tracking student screen usage and therefore less reliance on WhatsApp to coordinate student communications. Schools may also consider reverting to using diaries for student communications.

The idea of using WhatsApp to communicate about school related activities is not necessarily bad; however, it has caused an increased reliance on these instant messaging platforms for academic coordination.

Restricting How Students Use A.I. For Homework and Maintaining Integrity

The DAP also recognizes the rise of A.I. in education.

The proposed legislation would provide guidelines regarding A.I. usage for homework assignments. It would also provide systems to prevent the misuse of A.I., as well as Plagiarism Prevention Systems.

The DAP recognizes that while A.I. can be useful, it should not be used by students as a shortcut for academic success.

Counseling and Referral Pathways For Early Intervention Regarding Excessive Screen Use

The DAP emphasizes early intervention.

As part of the DAP, schools would need to provide both counseling to students and referral pathways for students who show signs of excessive screen use, such as anxiety, irritability, or declining academic performance.

These systems would provide support for students who experience negative consequences due to excessive screen use.

Karnataka Bans Social Media Usage By Children Under 16

On a related note, the Government of Karnataka has already proposed the prohibition of social media usage by children under 16 years of age.

This announcement was made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his presentation regarding the Karnataka Budget. The Karnataka Government is committed to reducing the negative impact of increased mobile device usage on children.

By implementing a Social Media usage ban for Children, Karnataka becomes the first Indian state to take action to reduce children’s use of Social Media.

A true flex!

Other states such as Goa and Andhra Pradesh are also taking steps toward restricting social media usage by children.

A Collaborative-Model Approach to Establish Safeguards In Implementing Digital Communications Between Schools, Families, and The Karnataka Government

A major aspect of the DAP is that it emphasizes a Collaborative Ecosystem approach to implementing Safeguards, rather than having a Top-Down method of Governance.

The DAP proposes that: