If you happened to have logged onto your phone or the internet today, you may have noticed that Kate Middleton’s name was all over Twitter. The reason? Well, apparently the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been missing since December. This has led to a great investigation (take this description with a grain of salt) by the internet folks about where she is. Twitterati is theorizing about the Duchess’ whereabouts and they’re not just theories anymore, they’re conspiracy theories now.