If you happened to have logged onto your phone or the internet today, you may have noticed that Kate Middleton’s name was all over Twitter. The reason? Well, apparently the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been missing since December. This has led to a great investigation (take this description with a grain of salt) by the internet folks about where she is. Twitterati is theorizing about the Duchess’ whereabouts and they’re not just theories anymore, they’re conspiracy theories now.
From considering the possibility of her getting a BBL and healing from it and therefore not being seen in the public eye, to her being a Russian sleeper agent. There is a lot out there on the internet. Here, take a look:
But earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton is recovering at her home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England after a medical procedure.
Sometimes, these conspiracy theories do be getting out of control. I have to say.