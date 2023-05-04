Many people may have seeing the Northern Lights in their travel bucket list. The phenomenon is usually takes place in regions near the Earth’s poles, but this year, Ladakh got to see it too. That’s because a solar storm led to a night of auroral activity that was easily visible.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) shared a video of the entire spectacle on their Twitter account. They’ve mentioned in the thread that, “The aurora came to lower-than-usual latitudes overnight leading to rare sightings of from Europe, China & Ladakh in India. Such a severe geomagnetic storm last occurred in 2015 says.”

#Aurora from #Ladakh!

This is a time-lapse of the sky taken by a 360 deg camera at from #Hanle on 22/23 April night. You can see the aurora lights due to an intense geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth. It is extremely rare to see aurora at such a low latitude! @dstindia (1/n) pic.twitter.com/gGbrw86vsb — IIAstrophysics (@IIABengaluru) April 29, 2023

Here’s how the internet has responded to the occurrence.

#AuroraInLaddakh

Northern Lights For The First Time In India Spotted In Ladakh on 21 st April.



This rare phenomenon was captured by the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) above Mount Saraswati. pic.twitter.com/tITZOsiMBN — Sanjeev Upadhyay🇮🇳 (@SanjeevUpadhy13) May 3, 2023

NORTHERN LIGHTS IN INDIA!



LADAKH Witnesses Aurora For The 1st Time Ever



Aurora is one of the most beautiful phenomena on this planet. Usually auroras are seen at higher altitudes in parts of Scandinavian or Nordic countries. However, this time the aurora came to us in Ladakh.… pic.twitter.com/9pgWHudvKk — Preet Pinkal Shah (@myselfpreetshah) May 3, 2023

Travellers in Ladakh were in for a surprise when the skies were set ablaze in colourful lights as a strong geomagnetic storm struck Earth's magnetic fields, thereby creating unreal auroras.#aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #ladakh #india #travelvlogger #tourism pic.twitter.com/ahObqnFnEd — Joy (@ourunstablemind) May 2, 2023

A northern lights-like spectacle was observed in India's own backyard last weekend as a severe geomagnetic storm struck Earth, creating a dazzling aurora over the Ladakh sky. pic.twitter.com/6jCAlFLLEy — DrDipakChandraSarkar (@ddtsarkar) May 1, 2023

Ladakh Aurora: Watch Rare Northern Lights-Like Spectacle Observed in India’s Own Backyard.

Once-in-a-lifetime aurora sighting lit up the sky over Ladakh after a geomagnetic storm struck Earth last weekend. #northerlights #plasmaejected #Ladakh #astrophysics pic.twitter.com/9WMJa3nmbQ — Pama Angmo (@pamasnymoo) May 2, 2023

The Indian Astronomical Observatory on Mount Saraswati in Hanle, #Ladakh, #India, captured the #auroralights in its camera on the night of 22 and 23 April 2023. #Aurora, also known as #NorthernLights is a natural light display in Earth's sky, mostly seen in high-latitude regions. pic.twitter.com/czwf6sRtEn — Grasshopper (@InfoGrasshopper) May 2, 2023

