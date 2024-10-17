The Supreme Court of India unveiled the new rendition of the ‘Lady Justice’ statue and the same is being discussed by the people of the country.

The new figure now carries the Indian Constitution instead of the sword in its left hand and has shed the blindfolds it wore earlier. However, like in the old version, it continues to hold the scales of justice by its right fist.



Doing away with the blindfold seeks to underline a new perspective, that the law in new India is not blind to those seeking its help. However, the intention behind the blindfold in the old statue was to symbolise equality before law, implying that justice should be dispensed without weighing in the wealth, power or status of those appearing before it.

Earlier, the statue also carried a sword that stood for authority of law and its power to punish injustice, to de-emphasise violence and the punitive nature of law. The same has been replaced by The Constitution.

And the scales denote the ideals of balance in society, and of duly weighing facts and arguments by both sides without bias before pronouncing any judgement.

The new ‘Lady Justice’ statue stands tall at the judges’ library in the Supreme Court and was commissioned at the orders of Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud.



After many versions of a highest court of law, the Supreme Court as we know it today came into existence with the promulgation of the Constitution of India on 26th January, 1950. Its first sitting was held two days later on 28th January, 1950.

This new change marks another significant moment in the country’s legal history.