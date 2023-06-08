Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Aiyer passed away on Wednesday. She was 71, and suffered brain haemorrhage on Wednesday afternoon.
Her career spanned over three decades, wherein she was also one of the first English news presenters in the country. Aiyer had auditioned for AIR in 1971 and joined their English news section. Right after that, she started working with DD. She pursued her bachelor’s degree in English, and a diploma program from National School of Drama (NSD).
Gitanjali Aiyer was facilitated with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989. She also won the best anchor award four times. After her career as a prominent news presenter, she joined corporate communications, government liaison and marketing. She also appeared in the 1985 Doordarshan TV show Khandaan, and a number of print advertisements.
Gitanjali Aiyer was, and still is an icon in the news industry, who changed the face of journalism in India. And her passing away feels personal.
Twitter mourns the passing away of the legendary news presenter.
May she rest in peace.