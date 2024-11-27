The world is certainly evolving, but some of us are really not catching up. While there might be some bizarre opinions people have, the current one that tops my list of coming across these absurd takes is this X user gendering a simple tool of convenience and health – a lunchbox. Yeah, a lunchbox.
In another episode of Things We Didn’t Know Could Be Gendered, we now have added feeding ourselves as a feminine trait. In his X post, Mpikanisi__ took the platform with his ludicrous belief that ‘Carrying a lunchbox to work is a feminine trait. There’s absolutely nothing manly about that.’ What is amusing about this tweet is how it classifies a basic human need- eating- as a gendered thing. The concept of masculine and feminine have been tied to everything, from colors to hobbies, and now your eating habits. As if masculine men don’t need food to survive.
Moreover, let’s not forget that lunchboxes are an important part of the working class and their lifestyle- one who works for long hours and depends on homemade food. It helps them stay healthy, and most important save money. While we don’t know the logic behind his reasoning, satire, or a celebration of Tupperware going bankrupt, the internet wasted no time responding. Here are some of the responses, which absolutely deserves *slow claps* from us.
So now, what are we classifying next as a feminine trait- drinking water??