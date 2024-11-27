The world is certainly evolving, but some of us are really not catching up. While there might be some bizarre opinions people have, the current one that tops my list of coming across these absurd takes is this X user gendering a simple tool of convenience and health – a lunchbox. Yeah, a lunchbox.

In another episode of Things We Didn’t Know Could Be Gendered, we now have added feeding ourselves as a feminine trait. In his X post, Mpikanisi__ took the platform with his ludicrous belief that ‘Carrying a lunchbox to work is a feminine trait. There’s absolutely nothing manly about that.’ What is amusing about this tweet is how it classifies a basic human need- eating- as a gendered thing. The concept of masculine and feminine have been tied to everything, from colors to hobbies, and now your eating habits. As if masculine men don’t need food to survive.

Carrying a lunchbox to work is a feminine trait. There’s absolutely nothing manly about that. — Father (@Mpikanisi__) November 22, 2024

Moreover, let’s not forget that lunchboxes are an important part of the working class and their lifestyle- one who works for long hours and depends on homemade food. It helps them stay healthy, and most important save money. While we don’t know the logic behind his reasoning, satire, or a celebration of Tupperware going bankrupt, the internet wasted no time responding. Here are some of the responses, which absolutely deserves *slow claps* from us.

Yeah bro, my grandfather taking the same lunch to work everyday for 40 years as a plumber and pipe fitter was totally feminine 🙄 — WMMA Scene Now (@NowWmma) November 24, 2024

Back when women were expected to stay at home and raise families, men were the only ones using lunchboxes of metal. The lunchbox literally meant you were a man with a hard job like mining. I can't think of anything historically "manlier". Kids versions imitated dad's lunchbox. pic.twitter.com/lvfDJnfYqd — MOSFETs (@BetsyBetsy2021) November 25, 2024

Mpikanisi, we're free. We're 30 years into the new dispensation and over 650 years post the Renaissance era. You can come out of that cave, it's safe. I promise 🤞 — ThunkAboutIt (@EdibleBloke) November 23, 2024

What if it's brought to work by a horse, camel or eagle, so I don't techincally to carry it? — JohnnyWakko (@johnny_wakko) November 24, 2024

That’s why y’all go broke first week after payday. — Shairon (@shairon3692) November 24, 2024

After lifting 50kg of cement the whole day and going to lunch to eat food your wife has poured sweat into preparing,,,



only to bump into this on your phone. pic.twitter.com/7W65cihi8T — 🇿🇦NGCONDE TOGU🇿🇦 (@Sihle_ZA_) November 23, 2024

So go ahead and stay hungry, man’s man. lol. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 24, 2024

Leave me alone with my lunch box ,I love food ,so I cannot go 8 hours without eating a lunch box ,if you earn ridiculous money, don't carry that ,go buy chips & stuff Jojo tank body with oil — 𝐇𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐋𝐄. (@sthedoingthings) November 24, 2024

Carrying a lunchbox to work is a sign of happy circumstances. It has nothing to do with the feminine side. It just means that someone in their family is considerate enough to make lunch.

Some men I know are wonderful chef and love packing their and their family’s lunch box. — Dr. Bhumiqa (@imahappysoul12) November 25, 2024

Yea bro eating lunch is for women only. Real Men starve themselves while working 12hrs straight. — Ahmed (@theahmedjaffery) November 24, 2024

At the end of the day it’s a functional item, serves purpose, and as men we need to be comfortable in our skin. There’s nothing wrong with wearing pink or being vulnerable as men. — Mark (@Mroyn03Marc) November 25, 2024

A lot of us had no choice. When you’re working a 10 on the street, sometimes you don’t have time to eat dinner. 2 bites and a priority comes out. Like a shooting or a stabbing. Eat when you can. Had the same “lunchbox” for years. — Remember The Fallen (@44MagnumBlue1) November 25, 2024

Me carrying my lunch to work today pic.twitter.com/2hz8e5inMu — @swazi_inn (@Swazi_Inn) November 26, 2024

So now, what are we classifying next as a feminine trait- drinking water??