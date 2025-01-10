Ah, the age-old debate: who has it better – men or women? It’s the kind of argument that pops up at family gatherings, late-night hangouts, or in the comment section of Instagram posts. Someone will inevitably declare, “Men have it so easy!” while another counters with, “Try being a woman for a day!”.

But recently, a user on r/AskReddit asked the question – Men; why do you like being a man? and the responses were both illuminating and unintentionally hilarious. But more than that, it shows why they really don’t want to be a woman. “No periods.” “I can walk alone at night without worrying.” “I’m never judged for my body hair.”

While most answers were delivered with humor, they inadvertently painted a picture of just how hard it is to be a woman. Take a look into a man’s world for a day!

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

Comment

byu/Impressive-Rain-4532 from discussion

inAskReddit

This wasn’t just a lighthearted internet thread but a crash course in privilege and perspective.