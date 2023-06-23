Among the many guests who attended President Biden’s state dinner for PM Narendra Modi, several industrialists were present as well. And when we talk about Indian industrialists, we cannot not mention Mukesh & Nita Ambani. The Ambanis attended the event, and people understandably are talking about it – more specifically, something Mukesh Ambani did.

When the couple entered the White House for the state dinner, there were media-persons photographing and interviewing the guests. So, when Nita & Mukesh Ambani arrived, media-persons (and us, viewers) were expecting them to pose for the cameras. A video shows Mukesh Ambani rushing Nita Ambani, when it looked like she wanted to pose.

So, even Nita Ambani was hoping to get photographed, but someone else had other plans. And the internet has a lot to say about it.

Notice how Mukesh is gently guiding Nita away.

Sister wanted to stay a little longer in front of the cameras😂😂 https://t.co/S3C3i7lkoV — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) June 23, 2023

Nita: Let’s stay here a while.

Mukesh: Chalo, chalo we are late. https://t.co/oLjoOT8Z8f — jyotsna mohan (@jyotsnamohan) June 23, 2023

Nita Ambani wants to Give photos, but Not sure why Mukesh Ambani literally pushing her inside, लेट पहुंचे थे क्या?😂😆 https://t.co/CtpZGnNcjd — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) June 23, 2023

Man is dragging away Nita Ambani who just wanted to be clicked in the best way possible 😭 https://t.co/e3cY9t8HEU — pheebs!✨ (@chaosncurls) June 22, 2023

Why does nita aunty look like she is being held hostage 😭😭😭 https://t.co/gXCgN5eEnT — Kittu (@kittupakoda) June 23, 2023

She want to stop, pose & get clicked , but mukesh ji trying her to move forward. — HIMANSHU BALADIA (@hbaladia) June 23, 2023

Now who’s gonna tell us how expensive her saree bag shoes jewellery is? Without mentioning this their entry is pointless — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) June 23, 2023

Neeta Ambani ko aur photo khichwani thi abi . Mukesh ji inhe khich ke le gaye .

Ye photo ki bohot shokeen hai . — Akshat Jain (@AkshatJ80789705) June 23, 2023

Nita ji ko photo krwani thi — कपिल (@apwaadi) June 23, 2023

Did he just say – “both our countries”? Ambanis planning to acquire the USA. — Simant Satapathy (@SatapathySimant) June 23, 2023

nita ambani is screaming money — Nishith Kumar Reddy (@NISHITHREDDIE) June 23, 2023

Arey ladkewalo kay maa baap bhi aaye hai https://t.co/ZQHrRxzwyE — রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) June 22, 2023

Watch the clip here:

#WATCH | Washington, DC | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive at the White House for the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/qJ1wP3KZym — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

This is literally every desi dad at family functions.