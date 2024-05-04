Sometimes the internet really makes you think and that’s mostly a good sign. It’s good to reevaluate our ideas and thoughts, every once in a while. For instance, this tweet by @_ambedkarite and @kushal_mehra that sparked a conversation online has really made us think about the idea of paying to have a good experience; whether that’s in terms of food, travel or shopping. The discourse started with @kushal_mehra sharing a picture of a couple of women sitting on the floor of a train near the restrooms, apparently, they were blocking his pathway.

This led to the women deboarding as a probable result of Kushal tagging the railway ministry in his post. To this, @_ambedkarite responded by empathising with the women and asking why Kushal had to go to such lengths to call out the issue because the women were most probably deboarded because of the tweet.

Those poor women were not making any issue but he tagged the railway ministry and they deboarded all of them. pic.twitter.com/MEzekNJMss — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) May 3, 2024

Now, this sparked a debate about whether @kushal_mehra was wrong in calling this out and posting it, because he had paid for tickets that allowed him to travel with a certain level of comfort, why should he have to compromise on his comfort for people who hadn’t booked First AC tickets?

Here’s the original tweet, by the way:

The horror on Train no 22949 Delhi Saria Rohilla train first ac continues. Outside my cabin right now when I woke up and went to use the washroom. I couldn't even click the others on the right as I couldn't walk past these women. I asked the attendant, and he says this is how it… pic.twitter.com/7gkdVf9oc9 — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) May 2, 2024

And here’s how people have responded to the tweet.

Rich or poor, sitting without ticket is unacceptable. — Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) May 3, 2024

He paid for the ticket. He has every right to do it. His hard earned money is not a joke. — Bodhan Biswas 🇮🇳 (@bodhan11) May 3, 2024

That was not a place for them to be! There are security issues and inconvenience as well for a reserved place. Nothing wrong! — Rajat Agarwala (@RjtAg222) May 3, 2024

Keeping Emotions Aside, This is a Serious Security Threat more than a Nuisance. Threats can range from People's belongings stolen to Entire Coach Setting Ablaze. Suspicious People committing crimes aboard try to be Anonymous as possible. We should be much Safe than Sorry.



Only… — Kovai Karthic (Modi Ji's Family) (@Kovai_Karthic) May 3, 2024

Hey kushal it seems you haven't travelled much by train… You are expecting some European standard .. From my experience I have always seen without tickets people travelling in first AC for short distance sitting near doors. That's the way it has always been. Adjust karlo ji — someness (@someness_0) May 2, 2024

Actually we have more premium and luxury trains and less trains for the masses. Since they have no option they travel in reserves or first class compartment s — Sanj (@Sanjivj1947) May 3, 2024

I wish I read a tweet which says please arrange seat for this ladies instead of complaining. Let’s make each others life a lil better — Uttam Kumar (@theuttamkumarh) May 3, 2024

There's a certain level of rich you get in India after which the rest of your countrymen seem like zoo exhibits to these people https://t.co/FnRQhpF1kS — Saghaav Billa (@InquilabiBilla) May 2, 2024

Here are some rather strongly placed responses about the idea of spending money for an experience and expecting nothing but the best, in exchange.

As they should, if you can feed yourself and cloth yourself then you can definitely afford a general train which charges next to nothing — honeybadger (@honeybagder0011) May 3, 2024

Correct me if I am wrong though, expecting to never collide with people from different socio-economic stratas, simply because you paid for an elevated experience doesn’t seem realistic in a country like ours. Does it?

The problem with tweets such as the one below is that they inadvertently imply that this situation is a consequence of people’s greed rather than multiple factors combined. Think of it this way, if poverty exists, is it simply because people don’t want to work hard or because the economy, the culture, the systems in place, the laws and the societal structures have forced scarcity on certain sections of people?

this is mob culture.. if you force them to leave, they will play victim card — Abhijeet K. Barman (@AbhijeetKumarB1) May 2, 2024

How difficult is to make railway stations access controlled so that no tom dick and harry reaches the platform leave aside boarding the train. https://t.co/SzZAhafjKW — Utsav Goel (@UtsavGoel1) May 2, 2024

The truth is, if someone is from a low-income background, it’s but natural that they’ll use transportation means such as trains and buses to travel, and many don’t have the luxury of having the vitality to be civilized in public spaces. Many people from low-income backgrounds are simply trying to make a living in order to survive (not thrive, but survive). Add the lack of exposure that comes with having low income to this equation and think about how hard it must be to learn how to co-exist in public spaces with people who come from more privileged backgrounds. Not to mention that this situation was almost predicted long before it occurred. It seems Central, Western and Northern railway lines have increased AC coaches, by replacing the sleeper and second class. So, what exactly do we expect people to do when their means of affordable travel are being eradicated in some way?

Sometimes, our privilege teaches us to demand better for ourselves, even if it means we’re being insensitive to others to get it. And that’s not okay.