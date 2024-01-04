Weddings are not always as fun as we make them out to be. It’s work because it requires planning and doesn’t just exist like a Yash Raj set. For people who like shopping, shopping doesn’t seem as fun; for people who like eating, food doesn’t feel as life-changing. Don’t get me wrong, I love weddings (for the buffet). For the bride and groom, though, it can be daunting. So it’s fine if we cut them some slack every once in a while – Nupur Shikhare is an exhibit.
The groom attended his wedding in a vest and shorts, which of course, has gotten a lot of opinions. People think he should’ve been dressed in a proper wedding attire, but hey, who made the rules? Apparently, he jogged about 8 km to reach the wedding venue to marry Ira Khan. And you thought entering with a full baraat was a big deal.
Also, let’s be fair. Running to the wedding in Mumbai actually makes a lot of sense, with all that traffic. You can’t really expect him to do that in a sherwani, do you? If anything, this is the one wedding look we will actually remember. So that’s something.
The internet also has some nice things and logic.
He also later changed for the reception. So it’s all fine… no?