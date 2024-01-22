We can always have a lot to worry about, and still find ways to get offended by other things that don’t even impact us. For instance, personal lives of people, especially when it comes to celebrities. We are hypocritical like that – we like them as long as they bring us something. The moment they are ‘human’, we stop caring. We actually go to lengths to shame them for their choices. The recent news around Sania Mirza’s divorce is just one example.

The former Indian Tennis player has been under radar ever since Shoaib Malik shared pictures from his wedding with Sana Javed. In doing so, people not only intervened a tad too much, but also felt the need to troll her. It’s like one of those “told you so” moments. And let’s just face it, they do not come from concern, they come from a sense of superiority.

A number of people on the internet pointed out that it was bound to happen, given how there are two different ideologies (and nations) involved in the marriage. Others stooped to a point where they suggested that taking away Sania Mirza’s citizenship is the right thing to do. Even the people who “seem to care” say that she should’ve known better.

People trolled Sania Mirza when she married Shoaib Malik. And now they’re trolling her again for the alleged divorce and Malik’s subsequent marriage. Why should anyone be heckled for a failed marriage; I simply don’t get it. Why can’t people simply mind their own business? — Ramachandra.M| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) January 20, 2024

We must realize that it’s not our space to comment at all – that the ability to follow celebrities’ lives doesn’t give us the right to critique them. Then there’s logic. The fact that divorces happen, and you cannot know or judge if a relationship will work. Of course, expecting THAT or any form of empathy is bound to end in disappointment, because we are not a society that gets it. We are a society that considers the end of a relationship, the end of the world.

The only human and logical thing to do right now, is leave the person and her family alone. To let it be, for once. Something, the family did ASK for.

Then again, we are almost incapable of that – these opinions are proof:

Sania Mirza and her family should be stripped of their citizenship because we don't know what's in their minds, if they can let their daughter marry a Pakistani cricketer who has insulted India several times, then they can even help terrorists attack india. #SaniaMirzadivorce — Praful Pawar 🇮🇳 (@theprafulpawar) January 22, 2024

how dumb of sania mirza to marry a paki men

all paki men are shit asf (no argument) — syeda hurrain✨ (@Syeda_hurainn) January 20, 2024

We all feel pity for Sania mirza but how dumb you can be to marry a divorced pakistani man. — Ayush (@ayushthetic_) January 21, 2024

It's amusing that people feel sorry for Sania Mirza when she married Shoaib Malik just 5 days after his divorce from Ayesha Siddiqui.



Sania is not a victim here, but she was part of the problem too. pic.twitter.com/jzKFoA9Cw4 — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@jordan10RK) January 20, 2024

Sania was a below average tennis player. Malik actually captained the cricket team of his country. Sports wise, malik was miles ahead of her. #ShoaibMalik #SanaJaved #SaniaMirza — Kifayat Ali (@KiffayatAli) January 20, 2024

Sania Mirza and her “Pakistani child” should not get Indian citizenship at any cost ,,

India will not bear the consequences of anyone's debauchery ,,



Retweet if you agree~ pic.twitter.com/LeWgmXgwTM — Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) January 20, 2024

Thankfully, there are people who have been standing up for her. As we all should.

Sania is one of Asia’s best sportsperson. Malik isn’t even the best cricketer Sialkot has produced https://t.co/n1AyhIrXFc — #FreeBalochistan (@breathandair) January 20, 2024

Sania has won doubles at AO, Wimbledon and USO and

Mixed doubles at AO, RG & USO.



Two World Tour Finals, Gold at Asian Games, Silver at CWG.



In Tennis which is a global sport.



Only thing below average is your analysis.https://t.co/6ENq8giGi0 — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) January 20, 2024

Sania Mirza is a former World No. 1👑



She has won 6 grand slam titles,

2 WTA World Tour Finals,

44 World Tour titles,

And numerous other medals and finals.



All this in one of the most competitive sports in the world.



Get out of your mediocrity and worship the Queen 🙂 https://t.co/da9aA4hF0g — Smit Nikam (@SmitNikam) January 20, 2024

"Sania was below average tennis player." WHAT THE ACTUAL F"CK? https://t.co/X1c5Z7GrO3 — Jaanvi🏏 (@that_shutterbug) January 20, 2024

she's been a role model for so many indian girls out there who started to take tennis seriously as their profession that's itself is a huge achievement https://t.co/It0YWSEQ1r — 🌾 (@its_fine_always) January 20, 2024

The weird part is that the simple thing to do is not react, but we go out of our way to do otherwise.