Ever wondered how your pet might be feeling when you plan a fun day out with your friends and family, sometimes choosing to leave them alone in the house or with some relative? We know you feel bad too and it is understandable that there are not so many pet-friendly areas around us that can accommodate the needs of our furry little friends. However, that also doesn’t mean that pets don’t deserve fun in their life when there exists a pet festival, and not just in one but ten different cities!

About Pet Fed: India’s Biggest Pet Festival

Pet Fed is India’s biggest pet festival which is filled with fun activities, interactive masterclass, diverse stalls, and other engaging experiences. This event is crafted to strengthen the bond between pets and their humans, providing a unique opportunity for them to make friends with other pets and their humans.

Pet Fed has been continuously organizing carnivals for pets in more than 10 cities, carefully keeping in mind the needs of all kinds of pets. Celebrating the essence of companionship and love that these beautiful animals bless us with, they are coming to Delhi on December 14th-15th, 2024 in NSIC Grounds, Okhla. So if you are someone who wants to gift your furry friend the best day of their life, feel free to join them by booking tickets here

And while you are at the festival, you need to dress up your four-legged best friends to rock the day because Pet Fed has also dedicated runways for your divas. In last year’s episode, pet lovers went gaga over the stylish fashionistas who dressed up in their favorite costumes. Take a look at the top 7 pet costumes at India’s biggest pet fashion show in 2023 that dropped our jaws (trust us we had a hard time choosing them)!!

7 Pet Costumes That Made Us Go Awwwww……….

This jailer dog scared us with his criminal stares when he walked on the ramp. Thank god we had police protection around us, but certainly would love to get robbed by this criminal someday.

Next in line is Captain Jack Sparrow (Doggo’s Version) who made us go wow with his ferocious hooks and looks. A complete 10/10 look if you are someone adventurous and wanna go on a treasure hunt.

Awwie a cute flower and a cute doggo makes the best combo. We loved this adorable dog dressed as a flower walking on the ramp!

As royal as a peacock or a pea-dog, we love this cutesy costume with peacock feathers all around. Made our hearts melt in a second!

Hold your breath, because the Royal Majesty has arrived with his cape and crown to bestow upon us his blessings.

Spiderman who when you have this cute cat dressed as Spiderman? We can’t wait to watch her do all the stunts and moves once their leash is left!

Our personal favorite is this cute little minion-dressed doggo. We can’t stop fangirling on him since then. 10/10 bananas for the look!

Now that you have checked the bars, it is time to raise them up and attend India’s Biggest Pet Fashion Show with style!

