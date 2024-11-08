Let’s face it: breathing clean air in India is a luxury. The majority of the Indian cities ‘boast’ of a much higher AQI (or Air Quality Index) than recommended levels. Some of us have learned to live our daily lives in polluted environments, making peace with masks and purifiers; while some of us with our bare noses and lungs. Between the bustling traffic, construction, and industrial zones and fewer trees – clear skies seem like a distant dream. But some rare Indian cities have managed to beat the pollution odds, given their location, environmental factors, and responsible citizens.

Believe it or not, there exists another India that is not wrapped in smoke like the metropolitan and industrial cities. They have India’s healthiest and cleanest air, along with some real scenic beauty. Check out the cities with the lowest AQI levels, but only on a condition: we don’t want any more humans to go and pollute them with our lack of civic sense.

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh – AQI 15

Tirupati, known for historic Sri Venkateswara Temple is also one of the least polluted cities in India. It currently has an AQI of 15. Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, the city has dense forests, hilltop temples, and a fresh breeze to offer its lucky residents.

Darjeeling, West Bengal – AQI 19

Famous for its sprawling tea gardens and toy train, Darjeeling is a refreshing and clean city in the state of West Bengal. As per the official website of AQI, Darjeeling currently has an air quality index of 19, one of the lowest in the country. The crisp mountain air and view of Mount Kanchenjunga is an unforgettable scenery.

Aizawl, Mizoram – AQI 21

Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram has always remained a perfect testament to clean and green urban living. Having a surprising AQI of 21 for a state capital, the city’s mountains allow natural ventilation to sweep away pollutants. The community is also known for its harmonious and sustainable living, which is a key factor in keeping Aizawl air quality high.

Kohima, Nagaland – AQI 23

Kohima’s air is as fresh as the landscapes are. Situated in the heart of Nagaland, it is surrounded by lush forests, scenic hills, and air which is among the purest in the country. The city is far away from industrial pollution sources and currently has an AQI of 23.

Gangtok, Sikkim – AQI 20

The capital city of Sikkim has an AQI of 20, making it an oasis of fresh air. The efforts of Sikkim toward sustainable living are quite evident here, keeping its environment and air pristine.

Cuddapah, Andhra Pradesh – AQI 17

Very less known, Cuddapah or Kadapa is one of the least polluted cities in India, with an AQI of 17. It is situated in the south-central part of Karanataka, and surrounded on three sides by the Nallamalai and Palkonda hills.

Venkatagiri, Andhra Pradesh – AQI 15

A small town in Andhra Pradesh, Venkatagiri is far from the chaos with AQI as low as 15. Known for its traditional Venkatagiri sarees and the historical Venkatagiri Fort, the town is also home to tranquil green fields and natural beauty.

In a country where air pollution is a grave concern and responsible for a lot of health concerns, places like these stand as refreshing exceptions. Rather than call to travel, we need to remind ourselves to preserve these environments and make an effort to preserve the ones around us too.

Note: The AQI levels are sourced from the official website of AQI at the time of publishing.