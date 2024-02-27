Do we remember seeing this duo all over our feeds last week?

Yes, they are the same married couple who documented each second of their wedding and made a million reels out of it. Cute.

From varmala and pheras to maang bharaai and vidaai, they made videos (and even lipsynced) of EVERY FRICKIN’ THING.

However, they soon ran out of their wedding videos (of course, what would be left after making 83589336802 reels?). But folks, unhone himmat nahin haari.

They are now making post-wedding reels – that’s correct! (It’s a thing, I swear!)

After their shaadi and vidaai, they started by posting a homecoming reel.

And before we knew it, they posted their suhaagraat video. I mean?

Later, they started involving their families too.

Wait, that’s not all. At this point, even his parents started lipsyncing in the videos.

This even earned them YouTube’s Golden Play Button.

They are now cooking together…

Eating together…

Shopping together…

And, just doing all sorts of things together!

We love how it started with their wedding and now it’s a full-fledged daily-routine thing!

All jokes aside, we commend their efforts for bringing smiles to their audience’s faces. They make videos, which might seem a little cringy at times, but are hilarious and make the internet a wholesome place.