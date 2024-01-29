There’s something called ‘Assholery’, and our world has it in plenty. It’s reached a point where people are confused about whether they’re assholes or not and asking everyone on the Internet. Yes, there’s a Reddit community called r/AITAH, short for – Am I The Asshole? where people are acutally seeking validation for their deeds.

Here are just 10 times people asked if they were the assholes and they most definitely were. And Reddit called them out for being one –

1. Because you don’t have the guts to protest against your family’s sexist tradition, which you acknowledge is problematic, your girlfriend should abandon her sense of self-respect? How convenient!

2. No matter how sure you are that someone you know is a closeted gay, you can’t force them to come out, especially if they are not ready.

3. If not being a responsible adult, and being called out for it, especially if you’re in charge of a child, is not assholery, then what is?

4. The husband likes to crack offensive jokes and hurt people. His in-laws called out for it, but his wife thinks her parents ‘ruined’ their New Year’s.

5. Sons are uncomfortable that their step-sister gets periods and uses period products, so their dad rose to his sons’ aide because he thinks why should they have to feel uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Imagine getting fired because your parents passed away, and your boss is unhappy because you seem to be ‘super unmotivated’.

7. Let’s forget the fact that it was a wedding dress package. Nobody has ANY right to open ANYBODY ELSE’S package without their consent.

8. So you’re voluntarily sabotaging your sister-in-law’s dream job BEHIND HER BACK instead of talking to her about it because you care. How’s that anything but entitlement?

ADVERTISEMENT

9. There’s no such thing as a ‘friend, but just for fun things’. And if it has to be, then those boundaries should be established in the beginning.

10. Just because you have it harder, it doesn’t mean somebody else’s pain doesn’t count. Also, postpartum depression is a thing.

Trust Redditors to give you the certficate for your assholery. They’re right on point.