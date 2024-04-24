Delhi is getting hotter with each passing day and it’s no joke. Last week, I had to drink cold drinks and chaas throughout the day to keep myself cool because the current scorching heat is nothing less than torture. The only good thing in such terrible weather is the air conditioner.
However, not everyone has the luxury to sit in an air-conditioned room and work. Ashmit, a news reporter, grew frustrated possibly because of the extreme heat and hurled abuse while reporting on the Patanjali Case in the Supreme Court. He soon realised his mistake, but it was too late to act.
The show’s anchor, Sonia Shenoy, instantly cut him off by saying that they would get back to that in a bit as she couldn’t hear him very well.
Later, the channel issued an apology on its social media handle mentioning that their reporter used inappropriate language, not realizing he was on air.
The incident soon became viral and the viewers were sympathizing with the reporter.
It’s 37 degrees outside, and for those working under the scorching sun, it’s a common oversight that could occur to anyone. We shared a chuckle, understanding it’s all part of the experience.