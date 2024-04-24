Delhi is getting hotter with each passing day and it’s no joke. Last week, I had to drink cold drinks and chaas throughout the day to keep myself cool because the current scorching heat is nothing less than torture. The only good thing in such terrible weather is the air conditioner.

However, not everyone has the luxury to sit in an air-conditioned room and work. Ashmit, a news reporter, grew frustrated possibly because of the extreme heat and hurled abuse while reporting on the Patanjali Case in the Supreme Court. He soon realised his mistake, but it was too late to act.

The show’s anchor, Sonia Shenoy, instantly cut him off by saying that they would get back to that in a bit as she couldn’t hear him very well.

Later, the channel issued an apology on its social media handle mentioning that their reporter used inappropriate language, not realizing he was on air.

Earlier today on a live broadcast, a reporter inadvertently used inappropriate language not realising he was on air. We sincerely apologise for the mistake and will work even harder to ensure we uphold the highest standards. — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 23, 2024

The incident soon became viral and the viewers were sympathizing with the reporter.

Absolutely fine. We find your anchors mostly genuine. This shows they are human. As a regular follower of your shows, I expect no action from your side on anyone involved. — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) April 23, 2024

Being a reporter mustn’t be easy. And I am sure the fellow is overworked. It was a natural outburst. We are all laughing with him, and not at him 🥂 — Ketan Sahney (@JuniorSahney) April 23, 2024

Don't apologise. Make him an executive head. Your channel needs such people. — ROFL Gandhi -2.0🏹 (@ccredited_) April 23, 2024

LEKIN HOTA KYA HAI BC, we never found out. — Marendra Nodi (@palltu) April 23, 2024

At the end of the day we all are humans… please don't be harsh on that amazing reporter — Kishan Srivastava (@Kishan_SDLC) April 23, 2024

It's fine. It was really funny. Not like we don't say it ourselves 10-15 times a day while trading. Pls don't terminate him or anything extreme. — Kshitij Malve 🇮🇳 (@KshitijAMalve) April 23, 2024

It happens with everyone! Chill ! Don’t fire him now 🙏 — Dr.Shivakumar N (@DrShivakumar_N) April 23, 2024

Please don’t take any strict action against him. It was just a minor mistake which we all really enjoyed.😅 — Aspirant (@aspirantsblog) April 23, 2024

He's human, all of us have done something like this, it's fine. Found it more endearing than offensive, mildly amusing though. — Buggy Human (@SridharanAnand) April 23, 2024

An honest mistake. I hope no more action against the reporter. He was out in the hot and sultry weather. He was after all being a human. — Jaspreet Singh (@jsprt20) April 23, 2024

It's ok plz don't be harsh on the concerned journalist… Slip of tongue happens sometimes — SN (@sach_n01) April 23, 2024

Mitti paaa.. Human error..



Hope he doesnot get fired. He’s a great reporter — Anika (@maxi_ank) April 23, 2024

Hats off to @_soniashenoy , she handled it very well. — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) April 23, 2024

It’s 37 degrees outside, and for those working under the scorching sun, it’s a common oversight that could occur to anyone. We shared a chuckle, understanding it’s all part of the experience.