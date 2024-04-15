Many who’ve spent a lifetime working have often linked retirement with idleness and abrupt monotony. We’ve all heard such stories, if not witnessed live examples through our parents or grandparents. This dilemma isn’t peculiar, you see. For someone who has worked a major chunk of their lives and grown accustomed to their lifestyle, we can only imagine what an overnight retirement could do to them.

While retirement blues are not uncommon, there are stories where people have gone on to discover and live life from an altogether different lens during their post-retirement phase. There’s a retired couple on Instagram, for instance, by the handle @’retirmedpunjabi‘ who are setting GOALS for what retirement can be, and it’s very wholesome.

Their journey began over a year back when they established their dream house surrounded by the scenic mountains in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. They named it Hari Shanti Cottage.

In the past year, the couple has constantly been traveling, exploring Uttarakhand, and undertaking various trips to places like Darjeeling, Gangtok, Lucknow, Agra, and Jharkhand, among others. Besides sharing mini-reels on their Instagram, they’ve regularly released long-form vlogs on their YouTube channel, which has a niche audience.

In January this year, they set off for a 52-day challenge to travel from Delhi to Kanyakumari via road by living and travelling in a campervan. A day before the journey, they shared their detailed itinerary on YouTube and revealed how embarking upon this journey was their dream and that they love challenges.

Isn’t it beautiful? Not that the desire to live every moment should boil down to retirement years, but to add a new meaning to life at that stage of life is simply fascinating. The couple is doing their best to serve retirement goals, and it’s actually striking chords. Throughout their 52-day challenge, they shared several snippets of cooking in the campervan on Instagram, where they’ve found a growing audience of 68k+ followers.

To say that people who’ve been following their journey are awestruck would be an understatement. Here’s what they are saying, read for yourself –

Years away from retirement but this is what I need. I know it already! To travel and explore uninhibited. THAT is the goal.