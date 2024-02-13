While some of the nation’s wealthiest people are always in the headlines, their lesser-known family members stay away from the limelight. For instance, we all know Narayana and Sudha Murty’s daughter, Akshata Murty and Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani – but, there are many unfamiliar names that belong to ultra-rich families that we have no idea about. Let’s take a look.

1. Ananya Birla

The daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, is a singer-songwriter. In 2016, she released her debut single and took her talent international. Her net worth is ₹1,80,000 crores.

2. Tania Shroff

She’s the daughter of renowned industrialist and the CEO of UPL Limited, Jaidev Shroff. She is a fashion designer and an influencer. Her net worth is around $1.5 billion.

3. Kavin Bharti Mittal



Son of billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Kavin is the founder of Hike. He graduated from University of New York. His net worth could not be verified but is easily upwards of a $100 million.

4. Rajkumari Gauravi Kumari

The co-founder of the Jaipur’s PDKF store, she’s the daughter of Princess Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh. She completed her schooling at Ajmer’s Mayo College Girls School and currently runs PDKF Store in Jaipur, the proceedings of which go towards her foundation. Her net worth is over $100 million.

5. Shloka Mehta Ambani

Shloka, who studied Anthropoligy at Princeton University, comes from a family of business persons, and her father is the head of Rosy Blue India. Her net worth is around $18 million.

6. Karan Adani

Karan is the Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited, and is the son of business tycoon, Gautam Adani. He is a Purdue University graduate with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

7. Radhika Merchant

An Indian classical dancer and a former employee of consultant firms like India First Organization, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. Her net worth is over ₹10 crores.

8. Rishad Premji

Son of Azim Premji, former chairman of Wipro, Rishad was heading NASSCOM. He did his MBA from Harvard and worked with Bain and Co. subsequently. He is the former Chief Strategy Officer of Wipro.

9. Roshni Nadar

This businesswoman and philanthropist is the chairperson of HCL Technologies. Shiv Nadar, her father, is the founder of HCL Technologies and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. She is a trained classical singer and her net worth is ₹84,330 crores.

10. Pia Singh

She’s the daughter of the billionaire real estate developer, and the chairman and CEO of DLF Limited, Kushal Pal Singh. She’s also the founder of Skills Academy Pvt Ltd. and Yogananda Films LLP. Her net worth is said to be around $187 million.

Their collective net worth makes my head reel.