The Ambani family is like a genre in itself, at this point. They do things that we can only imagine them doing, but it all makes sense to us, still. It’s almost as if we’re used to the ‘richness’ through them. The taste of money may not be something that we understand, but when Ambanis organize an event or buy something super expensive, we get it. These ‘rich people things’ are mostly a realization of how we lack so much money.

So here’s a round-up of all the things that they managed to do in 2023. Things that only they can do:

1. Invite the most popular celebs at the NMACC opening.

We thought the Met Gala was a big deal but the Ambanis showed us what they’re capable of. The inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was one such example. I mean, he pulled off all our collective manifestations when Zendaya and Gigi Hadid made it to the ‘pink carpet’.

2. Get Manish Malhotra to design their school’s uniform.

The annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School was something else. We may never witness something like it again, but there’s more. Reportedly, their school uniforms are designed by Manish Malhotra, which sounds unrealistic even for a Bollywood movie plot. But oh no, it’s true.

3. Dance to Wah Wah Ramji... and still look cool.

The Ambanis had danced to Wah Wah Ramji at Radhika and Anant’s engagement. It was… sweet. The thing is, with any other family, it could’ve easily looked awkward. But these people looked cool even doing THAT. Now that, only money can change.

Not a big fan of such big celebrity weddings but this dance is really very cute. Mukesh Ambani is like every Indian dad, shy, and Nita Ambani is like every Indian mom- overexcited. Just in love with this video. pic.twitter.com/vzEAKZE0JN — Aniket Mishra (@agaltet) January 20, 2023

4. Own the world’s most expensive diamond necklace. Royals, who?

Shloka Mehta owns a literal world famous diamond necklace, which even the royals wouldn’t know. It’s called the L’Incomparable and features the world’s largest internally flawless diamond. Apparently, its cut and design cannot be copied or remade.

5. Buy ‘nothingness’ worth ₹2 crores.

This may look like an overreaction, but a small bag is equal to nothing. It just exists – it’s nothingness. However, Radhika Merchant dorned a Luxe Hermes Mini Bag (we know what mini bags are) at the launch of NMACC. The silver thingy costs ₹2 crores, and this information is just another reminder that we can’t afford most things.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Literally bring the most expensive brands to the country, under one roof.

Jio World Plaza is a huge space that not only looks good but also has all the expensive brands under one roof. It’s located in Bandra and is referred to as the ‘luxury mall’. This luxury mall Balenciaga, Versace, Pottery Barn and Rimowa, among others. So all those things that you can’t buy? You can find them ALL here.

7. Get Apple to pay ₹42 lakh per month rent.

The Apple store is one of the brands at Jio World Drive, BKC. Reportedly, the firm pays ₹42 lakh per month as a rental for the store, other than part of the revenues from the space. The trick is to own everything, so you own EVERYTHING.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

8. Have a snow room at home.

We take trips after months of savings to witness snow. Mukesh Ambani, however, doesn’t have to do it (even when he can). This is because his $4.6 billion 27-storey skyscraper home has a snow room, other than an ice cream parlour and spa. A snow room sounds random, but clearly everything makes sense at the Antilia.

Quick, manifest something good for 2024. Ambanis will do it.