We need to be real. It’s important to have aspirations in life, it’s a good thing to keep hope. But some things, just cannot happen. For instance, I know that I can probably earn well (some day) – but being “rich” is something I do not see happening in the near future. You know, the kind of rich where you live a life that looks unreal. Where you can buy things that have no real use.

There are these rich people things that we all know exist, but we can’t get them for ourselves. Here’s what we mean:

1. Heated Driveway

These are exactly what they sound, and when not for logical purposes, heated driveways just exist because how else will the cars be warm?

2. Floor Vacuums

Not the simple kind, these are the ones that can be switched on with the foot, because who would want to bend and use their hands, right? Definitely not if you have the money.

3. Truffles

Truffles are those fancy chocolates that you only get when a relative visits someplace nice. These chocolates are not for guests, because you only get them like once in half a decade. For rich people, though, it’s not the same.

5. Panic Room

These are rooms where you go to when something dangerous takes place, or when nature takes it course. For us, washroom is that place – even though it doesn’t really serve the purpose.

6. Indoor Swimming Pool

Not those inflatable things – they are not for rich people, they are for kids. These indoor swimming pools exist in places where there’s enough space to fit one. You can imagine the kind of houses that CAN have those.

7. Wine Cellar

In normal households, this is usually a cabinet where you store all the drinks. Rich people have wine cellars instead, because they can actually make a collection out of those.

5. Home Theatre

Not that device you can buy online, but an actual, literal room where you can watch movies on the big screen. It’s like a personal theatre.

8. Giant Decoratives

Okay, this could take some understanding. Remember that dog that Joey buys in an episode of FRIENDS. Just because he was suddenly rich. That’s the kind of stuff we are talking about.

9. Gold-Plated Toilets

Because why not?!

10. Waterfall Showers

You know what I’d like at the end of a difficult day? To stand under a shower that consumes me and these waterfall kinds seem perfect for that. Ah, a girl can dream!

It’s okay, we can look at them in the movies.