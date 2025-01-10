The year 2024 was a year of contrast. While the rest of the world was battling war, political unrest, global inflation, poverty, climate change, and whatnot, a handful of people were witnessing their wealth increase like crazy. Yes, a handful of billionaires just became richer than ever, according to the Forbes World’s Billionaires List.
There are now 2,781 billionaires in total, 141 more than last year with a combined wealth of $14.2 trillion. To give you an estimate, the wealth of the richest people in 2024 is more than the combined GDP of Japan ($4.25 trillion), Germany ($3.85 trillion), India ($3.41 trillion), and Russia ($2.24 trillion). There are now 813 billionaires worth $5.7 trillion in the United States Of America, followed by China which boasts 473 billionaires (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7 trillion, and India which now has 200 billionaires. For the year 2024, here’s the list of the top 10 richest people in the world, followed by the richest in India and the richest women in the world:
Top 10 Richest People In The World In 2024
Elon Musk – $428.8 billion
Jeff Bezos – $235.2 billion
Larry Ellison – $210.6 billion
Mark Zuckerberg – $204.4 billion
Bernard Arnault – $168.2 billion
Larry Page – $157.6 billion
Sergey Brin – $150.5 billion
Warren Buffett – $141 billion
Steve Ballmer – $125 billion
Jensen Huang – $120 billion
Top 10 Richest People In India In 2024
Mukesh Ambani – $94.2 billion
Gautam Adani – $62.5 billion
Shiv Nadar – $41.5 billion
Savitri Jindal – $38.2 billion
Dilip Shanghvi – $29.9 billion
Cyrus Poonawalla – $21.5 billion
Kumar Birla – $21.2 billion
Kushal Pal Singh – $18 billion
Ravi Jaipuria – $17.5 billion
Radhakishan Damani – $15.6 billion
Top 10 Richest Women in 2024
Alice Walton – $100 billion
Julia Koch – $74.2 billion
Francoise Meyers – $73.2 billion
Jacqueline Mars – $43.5 billion
Savitri Jindal – $38.2 billion
Abigail Johnson – $36.4 billion
Miriam Adelson – $34.3 billion
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant – $32.5 billion
MacKenzie Scott – $31.2 billion
Gina Rinehart – $30 billion
Note: The data is collected till December 31st, 2024.