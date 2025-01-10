The year 2024 was a year of contrast. While the rest of the world was battling war, political unrest, global inflation, poverty, climate change, and whatnot, a handful of people were witnessing their wealth increase like crazy. Yes, a handful of billionaires just became richer than ever, according to the Forbes World’s Billionaires List.

There are now 2,781 billionaires in total, 141 more than last year with a combined wealth of $14.2 trillion. To give you an estimate, the wealth of the richest people in 2024 is more than the combined GDP of Japan ($4.25 trillion), Germany ($3.85 trillion), India ($3.41 trillion), and Russia ($2.24 trillion). There are now 813 billionaires worth $5.7 trillion in the United States Of America, followed by China which boasts 473 billionaires (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7 trillion, and India which now has 200 billionaires. For the year 2024, here’s the list of the top 10 richest people in the world, followed by the richest in India and the richest women in the world:

Top 10 Richest People In The World In 2024

Elon Musk – $428.8 billion

Jeff Bezos – $235.2 billion

Larry Ellison – $210.6 billion

Mark Zuckerberg – $204.4 billion

Bernard Arnault – $168.2 billion

Larry Page – $157.6 billion

Sergey Brin – $150.5 billion

Warren Buffett – $141 billion

Steve Ballmer – $125 billion

Jensen Huang – $120 billion

Top 10 Richest People In India In 2024

Mukesh Ambani – $94.2 billion

Gautam Adani – $62.5 billion

Shiv Nadar – $41.5 billion

Savitri Jindal – $38.2 billion

Dilip Shanghvi – $29.9 billion

Cyrus Poonawalla – $21.5 billion

Kumar Birla – $21.2 billion

Kushal Pal Singh – $18 billion

Ravi Jaipuria – $17.5 billion

Radhakishan Damani – $15.6 billion

Top 10 Richest Women in 2024

Alice Walton – $100 billion

Julia Koch – $74.2 billion

Francoise Meyers – $73.2 billion

Jacqueline Mars – $43.5 billion

Savitri Jindal – $38.2 billion

Abigail Johnson – $36.4 billion

Miriam Adelson – $34.3 billion

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant – $32.5 billion

MacKenzie Scott – $31.2 billion

Gina Rinehart – $30 billion

Note: The data is collected till December 31st, 2024.