And… the tale of tel continues.

India will be able to purchase stranded Russian oil shipments at sea from the United States with a 30-day temporary waiver. US officials are hopeful that the waiver will help maintain stability in the global oil market as tensions rise in the Middle East.

With the Iran war continuing, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply, are becoming increasingly difficult. In response, the US granted Indian refiners the ability to procure Russian oil cargoes that were already loaded before sanctions went into effect.

According to various reports, Reuters India Today, The Times of India, and BusinessToday, the waiver also permits Indian companies to purchase Russian oil bound for their vessels that were already at sea before March 1, 2023, and remain stranded as of April 2026 due to the sanctions.

It should be noted that this waiver is a temporary waiver (not an exemption), and only applies to shipments currently at sea.

But why the waiver?

The decision was explained by U.S Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement released on X, highlighting that this is aimed at supplying more oil to the world while not supplying any financial assistance to Russia.

According to Bessent, “Treasury agreed to let our allies in India start buying Russian oil that was already on the water… to ease the temporary gap.” He went on to explain that India was an important player in the world’s global energy market.

Bessent stated that “India is a key partner of the United States.”

He indicated that the waiver for India will not affect the overall sanctions against Russia since it’s only for shipments that were on board prior to the sanctions being enacted.

Bessent reiterated, “This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government because it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.”

In addition, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright was supportive of the initiative from a marketplace stability perspective.

“Buy that oil. Bring it into your refineries… releases pressure on other refineries around the world.”

To summarize, the U.S. wants to ensure the flow of oil into the global marketplace, minimize potential price shocks, and alleviate some of the stress that Middle East tensions have caused to supply.

India’s is the MAIN CHARACTER in Global Oil Supply Chain

India is a critical player in world energy consumption.

India is the third-largest oil consumption country in the world, and it has an import dependence of nearly 85%, based on total crude oil supply.

India has a crude oil refining capacity of about five and one-half million barrels every day (5.6 MBPD).

Energy security for India’s oil reserves is very limited, the total number of days of crude oil reserves available in the country would only be approximately 25 days.

Approximately 40% (by volume) of all of India’s oil originated from the Middle East. Approximately 40% of imports from the Middle East come from the Gulf of Oman through the Strait of Hormuz; an area that has become increasingly unstable due to recent military outbreaks of violence in that region.

Russian crude oil was an important part of India’s energy supply mix since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022. The average amount of Russian crude oil imported by India was about 1.1 MBPD in January, well below last year’s average of 1.8 MBPD.

While there has been a decrease in Russian crude oil imports into India, they now make up about 30% of India’s total imports from all sources, according to data.

At this time, it is estimated that up to 9.5 million barrels (mmb) of Russian oil are in the vicinity of Indian waters, and some of these shipments are expected to arrive in India in the next few weeks.

Wait, how will this affect Indians?

While this is primarily a political-based decision, it also will impact many Indians in various ways.

1) It may help mitigate the chances of an unexpected sharp increase in gasoline and diesel prices

Disruptions in oil supply often result in increased prices for crude oil throughout the world. For instance, if large quantities of crude oil had been removed from world markets due to the situation occurring in the Strait of Hormuz, it would have led to immediate increases in retail price of petrol and diesel fuel in India.

The US waiver to allow Indian purchases of Russian stranded oil will help sustain additional supplies into Indian refiners, thereby assisting with stability to avoid sudden price increases at the retail level of petrol and diesel that many Indian consumers experience during times of global supply disruptions.

2. Reduction in Near-Term Inflationary Pressure

Crude prices have an impact on virtually every sector of the economy. Higher prices for crude generally push up prices for the transportation of goods; as the cost of transportation increases, the prices to consumers for vegetables, groceries, packaged food, and even online delivered food will also rise.

If the waiver maintains crude prices at stable prices, it will lower immediate inflationary pressures, thereby helping to maintain household budgets by preventing immediate increases in spending due to rising prices.

3. Continued Fuel Supply

India’s refineries currently process millions of barrels of crude oil on a daily basis. If there is a sudden interruption in the supply of crude oil, many issues may arise in the logistics of fuel deliveries to refineries much less through the final distribution chain.

The US waiver to allow Indian companies to purchase stranded Russian cargoes will help ensure the continued flow of steady supply of crude oil to India’s refineries, thus eliminating or at least reducing the likelihood of fuel supply shortages across India.

4. It Might Stabilize LPG & Transportation Costs

The price of crude oil takes into consideration not only the price of petrol and diesel but also the price per LPG cylinder and transportation costs.

If crude prices in world markets remain stable as a result of this additional supply, then Indian consumers will not experience major increases in the price of cooking gas or transportation costs which impact their household budgets.

5. It An Emergency Energy Cushion for India in the Short Term

India only has about 25 days of crude oil reserves to cover its demand. Therefore, India must always be procuring additional crude oil supply to meet its everyday needs.

This waiver provides an emergency supply cushion for India by allowing enough extra shipments to continue arriving at Indian refineries while there continues to be tension in the Middle East.

Indian’s Long Term Effect 😅

While the waiver may provide the Indian market relief from high crude prices in the short term, the long-term effects may prove to be very different.

India’s Shift to US Oil Imports

According to Indian officials, this waiver will be a temporary “stop-gap measure.” After this 30-day waiver expires, it is possible that India will significantly increase its imports of American-produced crude oil.

There are reports that suggest India has started moving away from Russia as a long-term supplier of crude oil because of this situation, and has committed to shifting to purchasing supplies of crude oil from the US.

However, because the price of crude oil from the US is typically higher than the price for discounted Russian crude oil that India has purchased at least to this point, this will put substantial pressure on India’s household economy.

The ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains a shuddering threat to global energy supply chains and could also lead to significant increases in crude oil prices irrespective of the current situation.