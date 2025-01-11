Some of them tell us to work for 70 hours a week, and some tell us that even Sundays are for hustling to make money for their companies. One thing, however, remains common among these CEOs – their fat paychecks (for some of them, it’s their entitlement as well). Recently, the chairman of Larsen & Toubro Mr. SN Subrahmanyan has come under fire for stating that employees must work 90 hours per week, including Sundays.

The netizen’s reaction worsened when it was revealed that he had taken home a total salary of ₹51 Cr in 2023-24. His remuneration for 2023-24 included a base salary of ₹3.6 Cr, ₹1.67 Cr as prerequisites, ₹35.28 Cr as commission and retirement benefits of ₹10.5 Cr. According to reports, his salary is 534.57 times the median salary of the employees of L&T! Well, now we get where this motivation to motivate others to work each second of their day comes from.

Here’s a list of the top-earning CEOs and people at the helm of companies, and the figures they made in the past years. Huh, it’s hard even to make sense and comprehend this amount of money.

1. Ravi Kumar Singisetti

The CEO of Cognizant is India’s highest-paid CEO. His compensation package was ₹186 Cr in FY23. includes a substantial one-time stock reward valued at $20.25 million (approximately ₹169 Cr).

2. Thierry Delaporte

The former CEO of Wipro had a salary of ₹82.4 Cr for the fiscal year 2023-2024. He was succeeded by Srinivas Pallia as CEO and Managing Director in April last year.

3. Nithin Kamath

Apart from inviting the biggest celebrities and entrepreneurs around the world to his podcast, Nikhil is also one of the highest-earning leaders in FY23. In that period, the founder and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter earned ₹72 Cr.



4. Sandeep Kalra

The CEO and Executive Director of Persistent Systems earned ₹61.7 Cr last financial year. It was a significant 31% increase from the ₹46.9 Cr that he had earned the previous year.

5. Nitin Rakesh

The CEO and Director of Mphasis earned ₹59.2 Cr in FY23. The Indian-American businessman has been leading Mphasis since 2017.

6. Salil Parekh

The CEO of Infosys Salil Parekh earned ₹56 crore last year in FY23. Despite this mammoth income, it was still a drop from the ₹71 Cr he earned in FY22, according to reports.

7. S N Subrahmanyan

We have previously mentioned the huge sum the chairman of Larsen & Toubro made in FY 24. However, according to some reports, he earned a commendable ₹61.27 Cr in the previous fiscal year. Is he angry about that?



No wonder work-life balance seems a myth to some of them.