It’s one thing to like actors, it’s another to put them on a pedestal; and often, when that happens, we lose the plot. In a recent incident, Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside a theatre in Maharashtra. The fans were excited about Tiger 3, and hence ‘celebrated’ – in which they took things too far.

This was a risky move, and the fact that people didn’t recognize the dangers associated with the act is deeply concerning. It’s shocking that none of the people involved in the incident acknowledge the repercussions that could’ve been – because they clearly knew what they were doing.

To put multiple lives in danger is another one of our lows, and it says so much about the kind of society that we’ve turned into. Understandably, the authorities are also at fault here. However, to think that someone would go as far as to burst crackers in a theatre is… something. No excitement or ‘love’ for any actor justifies this.

The internet surely agrees.

What a joke!!



Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers during screening of Tiger 3 in Malegaon, Maharashtra

FIR registered, 2 detained pic.twitter.com/DpgAJFcp4D — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 13, 2023

I always wondered what will happen if you use rocket inside a room, thanks to selmon Bhai fans I know now. https://t.co/IM0jimRo2r — mitanshi kshatriya (@codeYellow6) November 13, 2023

This can only happen in India, Bursting Fire crackers in a movie theatre showing Tiger 3 of Salman Khan.Yesterday, not bothering about any mishap any Fear of Burn injuries or Burning down the entire Theatre and killing everyone inside Police should take action against the owners. pic.twitter.com/05lsStZgLK — RAMKARYA DHURANDHAR (@RAMKARYADHAR) November 14, 2023

Same men will insult Taylor Swift fans for just enjoying her music https://t.co/r1bARCTDGk — ⚽DG⚽️#Stegen_ACL (@ffffs007) November 14, 2023

Why is it that when men experience two opposite emotions (happiness and anger), the only thing they resort to is destroying things? They experience everything to the extreme and they never have any limit. I really think they have an emotional control issues https://t.co/ymwCIVQdW8 — shine ♀ (@ladymysticalwmn) November 13, 2023

wtf is wrong w our country each day new bs 😭😭😹😹 https://t.co/X9Q937AFfN — ✧ (@niniv1og) November 13, 2023

jail every single one. endangering so many lives with their stupidity – what the fuck do you even expect to happen.



also – if you can pat down snacks, you can't pat down crackers? https://t.co/LixgLO6uM1 — arean 🇵🇸 (@2much2soon4me) November 13, 2023

"Yeah let's worship movie stars/celebrities to basically god status what could go wrong" https://t.co/FuoP5wdbTF — JustSri (@JustSri2) November 13, 2023

What a weird, weird world it has become.