Twitter is a rabbit hole on some days, on others, its informative and eventful. Like, how we find random facts and news that we wouldn’t know of, otherwise. Today we found out that the popular news anchor who hosted the show, Sansani, is an NSD graduate.

A Twitter user posted a picture of an alumni page – the 1994 batch of National School of Drama. It lists some talented actors we’ve all seen and loved. Of course, this post spiraled into something else. Another person noticed an alumnus, Shrivardhan Trivedi, who’s the news anchor from ABP’s Sansani. He’s known for his unique style of reporting, and the flair that he adds to the bulletin.

Isn't Shrivardhan Trivedi the same man as the Sansani host? — Aprameya Rao (@aprameyatweets) October 10, 2023

The crime investigation bulletin is also something that generations have watched – and it weirdly has a sense of nostalgia attached to it. Shrivardhan Trivedi was also recently felicitated by the World Book of Records for completing 6100 episodes of the show. He also comes from the same batch as Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana. Of course, now we’re all just matching the rest of the batch to their last work that we remember.

This Twitter user really went, “Dhyan se dekhiye iss aadmi ko.”