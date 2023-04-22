It’s a sad day for the advertising industry as one of its rare gems, Sidharth Rao, passed away Friday evening.

image source: afaqs

ADVERTISEMENT Sidharth Rao was the founder of Webchutney – a company he founded while he was just a teenager. Serving as its CEO for over two decades, the agency was awarded Number 1 Digital Agency in India of the Year 8 times in a row under his guidance.

In 2013, Webchutney was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network and Dentsu Webchutney was born. It went on to become the most-awarded Indian agency at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2019 and 2021.

His agency created The Unfiltered History Tour for Vice Media, which brought home the biggest awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022.

Under his leadership, Webchutney also won seven Gold, nine Silver and two Bronze in 2022. That’s the power of the stories that Webchutney told.

ADVERTISEMENT He also served as the Group CEO of dentsuMB India for over a year. In 2022, he parted ways with Webchutney and started a mar-tech company called Punt Partners with serial entrepreneur Madhu Sudan.

But Sidharth was not just an entrepreneur, he was also an ‘angel’ investor for startups. He invested in startups and mentored them at the very beginning when they needed it the most.

Sidharth believed his legacy was the people who have worked with him and then ventured out on their own to achieve entrepreneurial ambitions. He was proud of his people who had done well for themselves.

The entire industry is mourning the death of such a pioneer in the field, but also for the friend they lost.

Our Industry lost an exemplary leader, Sidharth Rao led the rise of Digital in the value chain and inspired an entire generation of Advertising Professionals!



Rest in peace Sidharth, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/HWLxv5P66M — Social Samosa (@Social_Samosa) April 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Go well, @sidharthrao. ❤️



You put everything into building up your people and setting them up for success. I will miss you and your curiosity so so much, “Chief”. pic.twitter.com/UY2868mXhs — Ishtaarth (@ishtaarth) April 22, 2023

lost a very dear friend. go well @sidharthrao 😢

have no words how much he meant to me 🙁 — Anand Jain (@helloanand) April 21, 2023

.@sidharthrao's enthusiasm, insight, and participation in the startup world in India extends far and wide. He was the type of person always excited to hear new ideas, to give feedback and free advice to entrepreneurs, experienced and new. — Emma (@emmaatmethod) April 22, 2023

I lost a friend today. @sidharthrao is no more. I'm thankful that the last time we met in Jan, at Toto's (where else), cynical as always, Sid was happier than I've ever seen him. I was in bandra, thought he would be at Toto's (he was), and randomly called him. He thought — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) April 22, 2023

It is a personal loss for us as Sidharth Rao was also the first investor and an early backer of ScoopWhoop.

ADVERTISEMENT He believed in ScoopWhoop when no one else did.

Sidharth Rao, a gem gone too soon, would definitely be missed. RIP.