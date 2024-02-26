Water may be scary to some – it means a whole lot to others. These people are called water babies. Water babies are basically very confident in, around or under water. It’s like they are meant to live there… in a good way. They are amazing at swimming. They are even better at just floating. Just like water, they go with the flow. If we look at it, they are probably the chillest people to have around. So, what I’m trying to say is, that it’s good to get yourself a water-baby-friend.

Here’s how you can spot one or check if you are one yourself:

1. Water makes you happy like no one does. Water is your one true love. Your eyes say it all.

2. Machhli jal ki raani hai, but you are Aquaman.

3. Water is your sacred space. Jal hi jeevan hai ‘cos jeevan hi jal hai.

4. Water is your bestie, you can even talk to it, because it speaks to you. Deep, no?

5. Your water wardrobe is just too cool. You wear the best outfits when you go for a swim.

6. You do your best thinking around water.

7. John Abraham se kam nahin lagte.

8. Paani se darr nahin lagta sahab, land se lagta hai.

9. Beach-baby bhi ho.

10. Shining in the setting sun like a pearl upon the ocean… is your jam. Your entire life is a sad music video.

Water, water everywhere… but even that is not enough for them.