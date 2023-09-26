A few years ago, Star Plus premiered ‘Mahabharat’ in 2013 and it became an immediate hit among the audience. Krishna’s character, played by actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, particularly became an audience favourite. The actor is now hosting a segment on Zee News where he explains ‘public interest’ news stories to the viewers.

Among the ‘public interest’ stories covered, here are some:

Now, given the state of mainstream media in India, this has been coming across as nothing other than an attempt on the part of a media house to capture views rather than focusing on pure reporting. Unsurprisingly, this is amusing and people are talking about it.

Just when you think TV news cannot get any crazier, it does. Of course.



Meet Saurabh Raj Jain, a new "special" anchor on Zee News. After Sudhir left for Aaj Tak, they couldn't find a replacement, so they found a LITERAL ACTOR to replace him.



A dude who played Krishna! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NZfElj7cQL — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) September 25, 2023

The state of Indian media folks… https://t.co/s4WL8QJtS7 — Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) September 26, 2023

So they found a like for like replacement to Sudhir Chaudhary. Both have had absolutely nothing to do with journalism. https://t.co/KhPRaBYn6a — Parth MN (@parthpunter) September 25, 2023

Indian media is a circus we never asked the tickets for https://t.co/KQwLEP4BI6 — Sameer (@zenith_sue) September 25, 2023

Mainstream news channels supposedly dedicated to ‘objective’ news reporting are anything but that!