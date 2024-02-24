The world is an expansive and large, large wonderland when it comes to nature. So much of the planet is still undiscovered. For instance, the world of deep sea creatures. So much of the ocean is still a mystery and there are a lot of creatures that reside in the depths of the sea that may surprise you with how they look, because well, we don’t see them often.

Credit: Giphy So here, we’ve compiled a few of the strangest sea creatures to know about, just in case you’re curious. Read on: 1. Vampire Squid Credit: Aquarium of the Pacific 2. Sea Pig Credit: Wired 3. Sea Angel Credit: Monteray Bay Aquarium 4. Anglerfish Credit: Earth.com 5. Giant Siphonophore ADVERTISEMENT Monterey Bay Aquarium 6. Costasiella Sea Slug Credit: Bored Panda 7. Emperor Shrimp Credit: Reefedition 8. Angelshark Credit: Save our seas 9. Giant Isopod ADVERTISEMENT Credit: Aquarium of the Pacific You would have to be at a depth of 3,100 to 19,700 feet (4,000-6,000 m) to find these creatures.