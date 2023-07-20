Yesterday, a gut-wrenching video showed a mob parading two Kuki-Zo women naked in Manipur. This incident dates back to May – when the women were stripped naked, raped and dragged by the captors. Reportedly, this incident took place when fake news and pictures of a Meitei woman raped and killed by Kuki men went viral.

The false picture was released after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, and the mob retaliated to the fake news. Fake news or not, it’s a shame that women are the tools to show rage and vengeance, in our society. That it all comes down to making it worse for women. This horrific incident and the visuals are numbingly painful, and there shouldn’t be any discussion, but to punish everyone guilty.

The country is asking for action.

It takes twitter 2 days to do a job that 10-15 major news channels employing thousands and worth billions, couldn't do for 76.

What a shame. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 20, 2023

A society that watches while it’s women are paraded naked, groped, assaulted, gang raped and stripped of every shred of human dignity is barbaric, cruel and heartless. The Manipur incident is the heart of darkness. We have become vishwagurus in depravity. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 20, 2023

How many victims before we make legitimate changes to the system? How many more Bilkis, Nirbhaya, Mathura, are we to see? — Rohin Bhatt🏳️‍🌈 (@BhattRohin) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the Manipur police saying about the fact that they didn’t make arrests till today when their own FIR was filed back in May? Is the social media backlash the reason they acted ? Shame https://t.co/MxCvZF3m0U — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) July 20, 2023

Imagine the atrocities that have gone unreported through the internet shutdown in Manipur. The horrific video of the stripping, parading and public violation of the two women must haunt us to our core. But we as a nation have found newfound comfort in looking the other way — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 20, 2023

A horrific video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur has surfaced.



Meanwhile, our media is discussing Seema Haider's stupid love story. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) July 19, 2023

Manipur's video is bone-chilling. Whichever party you support, whichever ideology you support, and whichever God you pray to, raise your voice for Manipur. The Indian Media is dead.



The government and the opposition have to leave everything and focus on Manipur. Now and now.… — Narundar (@NarundarM) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Whats happened in Manipur is horrendous! The trauma and the torture is inexplicable. While everyone across the country is commenting, can we PLEASE NOT SHARE the videos further? Lets be little sensitive to those two terrorised and traumatised women! — Poonam Kaul (@KaulPoonam) July 19, 2023

Can we please discuss Manipur without posting that sensitive video of those women ? Please avoid sharing it even if blurred. We're not witnessing just a crime, It's now a case of human dignity. We need to be sensitive and stand with Manipur.#ManipurViolence #Unity — Alok Ranjan (@alok_ranjan02) July 19, 2023

Just saw horrific #Manipur rape video, two women from the Kuki community, paraded naked on camera , the incident took place on 4th May but the video brings home the unspeakable horror of what has happened . It is unbearable to watch. The police has vowed to catch the rapists — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 19, 2023

Remember this horrific incident of two women in Manipur being paraded naked before being taken into the fields to rape them, happened on 4th May! It took 77 days for this story to come out. Hang your heads in shame. https://t.co/hxxEHriLaL — Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Our society has failed as human beings, and there’s hardly any coming back from it.