The Dali, a Singapore cargo ship lost steering control and collided with Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in what has become a worldwide news now. The incident happened at 1:30 AM on Tuesday and since then, investigation has been underway to find out how such a huge mishap could occur, causing loss of infrastructure but more importantly, lives.

Divers are currently looking for people who may have drowned after the collapse of the bridge, a number that would have been much bigger if the Indian crew aboard had not alerted authorities in time. In around 2 minutes between the call from the crew and the collision, the authorities were able to stop traffic on both sides of the bridge, reducing the loss of life significantly.

The said crew comprised of 22 Indians. The administration, including US President Joe Biden, has appreciated the efforts of the employees on The Dali, however, there has been considerable racism online as well. This includes comments from Indians.

Last known recording from inside the Dali moments before impact pic.twitter.com/Z1vkc828TY — Foxford Comics (@FoxfordComics) March 26, 2024

“22 Indian crew are heroes for saving many American lives” -Biden



Rampant racism against Indians on @X is on the rise even after the crew protected so many American lives. Such a shame. #baltimorebridge #BaltimoreBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/mDayn187MA — Kritika Sehgal (@Kritika22Sehgal) March 27, 2024

Get ready for racial hate which is going to come. Brace urself https://t.co/Se9UpIYuMi — zen (@ItzWhatItz2) March 26, 2024

Note : Each ship engaged in foreign trade coming to Maryland ports is required to take on a local ship handling specialist, known as the Pilot, to navigate the vessel safely into port. Pilots are regulated by the State of Maryland under the Department of Labor, State Board of… https://t.co/fpctVPCcWV — Pavan Reddy (@im_pavan_reddy) March 26, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI Says no sign of terrorism in the Baltimore bridge collapse. “There is no specific or credible information to suggest that there are ties to terrorism in this incident.”

There are reports that there were 22 Indian crew members ( Fortunately none of them were injured).… pic.twitter.com/0TxwuGZLtD — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 26, 2024

At the time that the ship hit the bridge, it would have had a local pilot. In any case, the crew had warned the authorities which is why the casualties were relatively few (for such a disaster). But, hey, why give up a chance to do racist cartoons 1/2 https://t.co/NTY7dCPvW6 — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) March 27, 2024

As a someone married to a shipping captain, I can tell you that Indian Crew and officers are highly regarded in shipping industry.

Currently majority of the international shipping companies prefer hiring Indian crew and officers.

The Mayday call saved lives. https://t.co/37Dq1u0uFb — shruti (@artyshruti) March 27, 2024

As pointed out by many, a local pilot has to be involved in such marine operations, so the narrative is highly corrupted. When an incident of this nature happens, the focus should be on finding out the reason behind it so that lives are not put at risk again. The blame-game, while interesting to many, leads to no effective solution.