A very disturbing story out of Hyderabad has gone viral, but it’s not the kind of story we typically associate with going viral. It’s another wake-up call that online platforms can be abused in dangerous ways.

According to the Telangana Police, they arrested six suspects who used the dating app Grindr to lure men into false meetings with them with the intent to steal from them, attack them, and then blackmail them after filming videos and taking pictures of them.

At first blush, you might think this story is from a crime book or movie. However, it was a very real and traumatic event for the men affected.

Law enforcement states that the suspects took a typical online interaction and turned it into a trap by using the victim’s trust as bait and their fear as a weapon.

How The Gang Allegedly Used Grindr App Chats To Lure Men

The police stated that the six suspects used the Grindr app to contact men and begin their conversations just as anyone else would do. The suspects would engage in casual convos, developed a level of comfort, and built rapport with their selected victims over time. Then, when the suspect verifies their victim is ready, they will suggest to their victim to meet (in person).

Contrary to what they thought their meeting would be, the police reported that the suspects would then take their victims to dark, secluded areas around Hyderabad (the Outer Ring Road, as well as other remote areas).

Upon arrival into those dark locations, one member of the suspect group would approach the victim and act as if they were just passing by and very casually engage their victim in conversation in order to keep them from panicking. Then the plan would escalate quickly. According to police, victims were often picked up off the street and taken by car to another isolated location where others in the gang were waiting for them.

At the new location, victims were assaulted and had their valuables stolen, including money, jewelry, cellphones, and gold chains.

The Most Unsettling Plot: Blackmail by Video or Photo

Police believe the gang did not only rob victims…

The gang allegedly filmed or photographed each victim’s assault and used the footage to intimidate victims after the incident.

The threats were simple; pay more money to avoid being released or being identified in the footage.

Police believe the gang capitalized on the idea that many victims would be deterred from reporting the crime due to fear, shame, and/or cultural stigma.

This aspect of the case makes it very troubling; it is not only a matter of theft but a matter of using psychological/extortion tactics, violence and/or threats through the use of video/photos.

The Final Boss Of Complaints: The April 6 Complaint Helped Hyderabad Police Crack The Grindr Gang Case

The investigation started when one of the victims reported the crime on April 6.

Law enforcement has alleged that the victim had been asked to meet someone at an isolated location. When the victim arrived at the location, he was approached by someone pretending to ask for directions.

Shortly after being approached, the victim was physically restrained, put into a vehicle, and taken to another location, where he was assaulted and had a 15-16g gold chain taken from him. The complaint marked a HUGE point of shift for investigators in relation to the case. Within four days of forming specialized investigative units, a team of investigators had arrested six suspects. According to an unnamed source, an officer in charge said, “We formed specialized investigative units based on the complaint we received, and we obtained the arrest of 6 people so quickly. Since then one of the suspects has fled.”

The following individuals have been arrested:

Kusuma Karthik

Ram Raja

Bablu Singh

Kandula Sai Teja

Gandla Shravan

Macharla Pawan Kalyan

The six individuals who were jailed for their offenses are believed to have all been residents of the Warangal district, some of them having previous criminal charges.

Police believe they have the following property from the suspects and their used property during the commission of these crimes:

Six cellphones

A Maruti Suzuki Swift that is alleged to have been utilized to facilitate the offenses

A scooter associated with the investigation

Policing agencies believe that by using the information gathered from the property taken from the suspects regarding conversations and the various locations in which they conducted themselves, they will be able to tie these suspects to similar crimes in a number of jurisdictions.

A lot of people affected by blackmail or fraud committed via dating apps don’t tell anyone because they are embarrassed, afraid of being judged, under family pressure or think they’ll just be blamed.

Criminals are allowed to continue for significantly longer due to this silence.

Beware of the Online Red Flags

This is more than a one-off incident limited to a single city and one single app. It represents a wider societal concern concerning how electronic platforms are used for scams and crime by creating false trust through online connections.

Dating apps are used safely by millions around the world. The app itself is not the offender. The offenders are those individuals who misuse the app.

However, this is a case illustrating that “good chats” do not mean “good people”.

Hear Up, GenZ! Genuine Safety Tips While Using Dating apps

There are basic safety measures that you should consider regardless of whether meeting someone from a dating app, an Instagram DM or through Snapchat.

Here are some smart safety tips:

Meet new people in public places

Tell someone else you trust about your meeting

Send your live location to someone you know and trust

Do not give money or other valuable items to someone you just met

Do not meet someone from an app in a secluded area

If something feels “off”, trust your feelings

If your plans change at the last minute, leave immediately

Report threats, blackmail or violence to law enforcement.

Not Your Fault!

Remember:

Dating app users should never feel responsible for being victimised.

The people charged with deception, assault, robbery and blackmail are responsible for any crimes they commit.

Victims are the only people being punished by eliminating the victim-blaming cycle and reporting the incidents to law enforcement.

The Investigation Still Goes On In The Hyderabad Robbery Assault Dating Apps Scandal

Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate and work to apprehend the fugitive who is alleged to have committed this crime, as well as evaluate whether any of the individuals involved in the incident may have committed other crimes.

This is very concerning news for a generation that relies supremely on the use of apps to connect with others and to date and network. This is an opportunity to remind all of us that all online trust requires a degree of offline caution.

As a general rule, the largest red flag will never be an online chat. The largest red flag will probably be waiting for you at the time of your scheduled meeting.