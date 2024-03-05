At this point, everything the Ambani family does makes sense to us. This is because they’re capable of anything (everything). Well, money is capable of anything. The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, for example, were quite the affair. These were events spread across days and nights. However, understandably, there are a lot of things that we didn’t expect, still – and they happened. You know, over the top stuff?

Here are just a few examples:

1. Rihanna dancing to Zingaat.

The fact that Rihanna was invited to the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations, didn’t really surprise us. Probably because this isn’t a new occurrence at this point. However, Rihanna dancing to Zingaat is definitely something we didn’t see coming. It was everything you’d want it to be.

It's just two months in 24 and I just watched Rihanna dancing on Zingaat in Indian Wedding 🥲 #AnantRadhikaWedding — lei (@SHUBHAMDETHE8) March 4, 2024

2. SRK and Gauri dancing to Main Yahaan Hoon.

You can never get enough of SRK dancing on one of his romantic songs. It’s always special. This time, though, we got the power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri dancing to Main Yahaan Hoon. Of course, it was beautiful – everything they do together is.

SRK & Gauri dancing on Main Yahaan Hoon while Udit Narayan & Pritam are performing it at Ambani event. What a lovely moment 🥹🫶 @iamsrk @gaurikhan ✨️ pic.twitter.com/cq7mbQkT6s — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 3, 2024

3. Mukesh Ambani role-playing as Don.

For some reason, we also got a very fun video where Mukesh Ambani role-played as Don. No one knows why, but we enjoyed every bit of it. Also, this is something only the Ambanis can pull off, other than the actors who already did, of course.

Mukesh Ambani as Don 😭😂😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/dbrWBlULAA — a (@awwhonaa) March 3, 2024

4. The Khans dancing to Naatu Naatu… together.

There’s this one interview where a journalist asks SRK if we will ever get to see the three Khan sharing screen. That person manifested it, and now we have that moment – even if it’s just a dance. SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan danced to the Oscar winning song, Naatu Naatu. And really, it doesn’t get bigger than THAT.

the 3 Khans dancing on Naatu Naatu. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir together after a long time at Ambani pre wedding event ✨️ pic.twitter.com/lJH9LHHBpm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 2, 2024

5. Mark Zuckerberg being surprised by a watch.

You do not expect to astound the Meta founder by a watch, so easily. Anant Ambani, on the other hand managed to do that as well. There’s an entire conversation of the two, talking about his watch at length. Apparently, Zuckerberg doesn’t wear a watch, and he’s going to, now.

Mark Zuckerberg & his wife Priscilla was surprised to see Anant Ambani's watch. Anant was seen carrying beautiful audemars piguet royal oak open worked skeleton worth INR 14 crore. 🤑#AnantRadhikaWedding | #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/DEql5XFWUA — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) March 3, 2024

6. The catering cost around ₹200 crores.

Ambani events are an extravagant affair, we know that. But some things we just can’t comprehend, especially because this was not even the wedding. This was not even an “official function”. Reportedly, just the food cost around £20 million or ₹200 crore, and it’s hard to digest these facts.

There’s a lot that can still happen, we just can’t comprehend it yet.