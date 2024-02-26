Kyun khaaun main chicken ya lassan? Kya khaas baat hai usmein? nahin khaana mujhe!

This is literally what I have grown up saying. I’m a Jain and there are several stereotypes associated with my community. In fact, there are some common questions that I get asked very often that make me roll my eyes because I’m so tired of constantly hearing them over the years.

Dear readers, in this article, we have mentioned the statements that we are tired of hearing and it’s high time to quit saying this to us. Read on.

Pyaaz out, folks!

Design Credits: Sawan Kumari