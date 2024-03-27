In my free time, I read Wikipedia. You may ask, “Hey, what about partying or having a life in general?”, and to that I will say, this is my party, this is my life. I enjoy knowing things and getting so deep into stuff that I scare myself at times. So naturally, I appreciate information-imparting accounts and one of them is Aaj Maine Jana on Reddit.

I’d advice that you cross-check things before believing them but this is a good starting point.

1. Had no idea about this but makes total sense, actually.

Aaj maine jana railway tunnels ki cleaning kese hoti h.
2. Fact-checked this, it’s true. Though a lot of people might know this already.

Aaj maine jana, Snooker was invented in India
3. So random, love it.

Aaj maine jaana, world’s longest-lasting light bulb, burning since 1901, and almost never turned off
4. Didn’t teach me about Karma, did give me trust issues.

AMJ about Snakes and Ladders: Originally named ‘Mokshapat’, this game was invented in India to teach lessons about karma and salvation
5. Bigger than my house. Bigger than my house. Bigger than my house.

Aaj maine jaana, The world’s largest passenger elevator is at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai and can carry more than 200 people at one go
6. Here’s where you can read the very interesting story of Pedongi.

Aaj Maine Mana ; Pedongi, an Indian Army Service Corps mule, was captured by Pakistan during 1971 Indo-Pak war. She later defected back to Indian lines with a Pakistani MMG and two boxes of ammo and was later awarded Vir Chakra, India’s third highest military award
7. Wouldn’t have thought about this on my own.

Aaj Maine Jaana fancy light weight sleeper kaise banaye jate hai
8. This looks yum!

Aaj maine jaana ke Lotus ke patte bhi khaye jate hai
9. Apparently, you get 8 seconds to announce your price.

Aaj maine jana, Elaichi(cardamom) ki nilaami(auction) hoti hai
10. So satisfying!

Aaj maine jaana, This silicon sphere is roundest object in the word
Ooo, fodder for more internet surfing!