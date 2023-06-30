Nothing can be more relatable these days than Raju’s mom complaining about ‘paneer’ prices in 3 Idiots, except we’re ranting about tomato prices. The all-pervasive food that’s still juggling between being a fruit and vegetable and manifesting itself in our ketchup, salad, and dal’s tadka.

Lately, tomato prices have spiked up to ₹100 and even ₹120 a kg in certain places to haunt our already dipping bank balance. As the case often is, people have found refuge in memes. And, well, they are all too relatable. Take a look:

Tamatar to onions 🧅 : pic.twitter.com/24NQL6qKMl — Zavier Uncle (@ZavierUncle) June 28, 2023

Ek tamatar ki keemat tum kya jano, Ramesh Babu!!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/ViZMVtaF7W — Sandhya Bhadauria (@Okk_Sandhya) June 27, 2023

Tamatar ke khet hain mere…

Samjhe.. pic.twitter.com/IORU3wyYjS — Kundu Savita, Equities (@EquityFraise) June 30, 2023

Nothing Bro

Aaj office me tamatar ki sabji lekar gya tha pic.twitter.com/o6AinYoAD1 — Rahul Singh Suryawanshi (@rssuryawanshi1) June 30, 2023

To my friends, I am accepting tomatoes as gifts. Thank you. Rgds.

