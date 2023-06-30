Nothing can be more relatable these days than Raju’s mom complaining about ‘paneer’ prices in 3 Idiots, except we’re ranting about tomato prices. The all-pervasive food that’s still juggling between being a fruit and vegetable and manifesting itself in our ketchup, salad, and dal’s tadka.
Lately, tomato prices have spiked up to ₹100 and even ₹120 a kg in certain places to haunt our already dipping bank balance. As the case often is, people have found refuge in memes. And, well, they are all too relatable. Take a look:
To my friends, I am accepting tomatoes as gifts. Thank you. Rgds.
