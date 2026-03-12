In the past several weeks, the level of the Israel-U.S.-Iran conflict; along with their supporting nations in the Middle East (the Gulf States), has rapidly escalated and significantly heightened alarm globally. The United Nations Security Council unanimously passed a resolution that requires Iran to immediately cease attacks against Gulf States as well as refrain from any activities that threaten international shipping routes.

What The UN Resolution Includes

Most of the nations that are currently members of the United Nations Security Council voted in the affirmative when the Council passed a resolution which condemned Iran for the ongoing attacks against several of the Gulf States. According to reports from The Federal, 13 members of the United Nations Security Council (out of 15) voted in the affirmative; there were no votes against this resolution and, there were two abstentions from the two permanent members (China and Russia).

All attacks conducted by Iran against the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Jordan must cease immediately, according to a draft resolution from the UN. The draft resolution declares these attacks to be a serious violation of international law and threaten the stability of the world.

The draft states that such attacks “constitute a breach of international law and are a serious threat to international peace and security,” as reported by the Federal.

Additionally, the draft resolution mentions the strong condemnation of Iranian threats to interfere with maritime shipping through one of the world’s busiest and most strategically vital maritime corridors, the Strait of Hormuz.

Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz So Important?

International governments are concerned that the strait of Hormuz could be blocked or interfered with by Iran, potentially creating a major international diplomatic crisis. The strait connects the Arabian Sea to the Persian Gulf, and is one of the most important maritime shipping routes in the world, as approximately 20% of all oil traded worldwide passes through it.

As of October 2023, there have been reports of Iranian attacks on maritime oil infrastructure (such as commercial vessels), commercial shipping (ie. The United States has recently warned that Iran has attacked commercial shipping), and commercial air travel (such as airports) in the Gulf region. Recent reports have also indicated that Iranian attacks may continue as innovative ways of disrupting maritime traffic through the strait of Hormuz.

Any actions or threats taken by Iran that either close, block or in any way disrupt international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz were condemned by the UN resolution specifically.

Also reaffirmed by this resolution is that merchant vessels have the right to operate freely according to international law and that all nations have the right to protect their vessels and crews from attack and/or sabotage.

International Support For The Resolution

This resolution has achieved much more than just Support at the Security Council level. It has been co-sponsored by India and over 130 countries, an indication of the concern the global community has with this matter.

List of Co-sponsors of the Resolution as reported by The Federal include: Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Canada, Egypt, Italy, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), and many others.

Also reaffirmed within the Resolution is support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Gulf States; therefore, acts of war against their territory and infrastructure will not be tolerated.

Targeting Civilian Areas and Infrastructures

Additionally, the Resolution condemned those who carry out attacks upon civilian areas and civilian infrastructures.

It showed the damage caused by the destruction of residential areas, businesses, hospitals and schools resulting in civilian deaths.

The UN resolution expresses solidarity with the nations affected by the actions of the Iranian government and calls for their compliance with International Humanitarian Law, particularly in relation to the protection of civilians during militarised conflict.

The U.S. Response: A Clear Message to Iran

The United States supported the resolution and called it an obvious message from the world community.

Ambassador rates of the UN Mike Waltz stated that the vote was a direct expression of how the world views and condemns Iran’s behaviour.

“The adoption of the resolution is a direct and unequivocal statement from the Gulf countries condemning the brutality of the Iranian regime, whose practice of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is reprehensible,” Waltz said according to The Federalist.

Waltz continued that prior to the continuing escalation of the violence President Donald Trump and his administration attempted every non-violent means of resolving the situation.

“President Donald Trump and his team exhausted every attempt at diplomatic negotiations. He sought peace and to end 47 years of hostility and attacks, while Iran only sought more missiles, more drones, and a pathway to nuclear Armageddon.”

Waltz also acknowledged and thanked the 135 countries who co-sponsored the resolution in support of the united front against Iran from the global community.

Iran Denies Support for the Resolution

Iran has condemned the United Nations Security Council vote in favor of a resolution aimed at establishing a no fly zone over Lebanon.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani labeled the Council’s decision “unjust and unlawful.”

According to The Federal, Iravani claimed the resolution did not address the underlying causes of the conflict and unfairly singled out Iran.

“Make no mistake: today it is Iran; tomorrow it could be any other sovereign state,” Iravani said.

Irani accused the United States and Israel for escalating the conflict through military attacks on Iranian territory.

Since military hostilities began on February 28, according to Iravani, more than 1,348 civilians have died, over 17,000 have been injured and nearly 20,000 civilian structures have either been damaged or destroyed.

In detail, he stated that 16,191 residential buildings, hundreds of small businesses, as well as medical, educational and power generation facilities had been destroyed.

Finally, Iran continues to assert its defense of the Persian Gulf nations against any potential aggression.