No matter how many memberships and expensive diets we take, desis have their own nuskhe that do wonders. For instance, the latest trend to lose weight, using our favorite kitchen equipment – the iconic belan.

Chirag Barjatya, a social media user, took to his account and shared a video where a group of women, and men, could be seen attending, what seemed to be, a fitness class.

The interesting thing is that each participant has a rolling pin in their hands and were seen to be running it over their stomachs, following their acupressure coach.

Apparently, this method will get rid of all the fat.

Interestingly, there are a bunch of other unusual techniques in the video.

Main bol raha hu bohot scope hai iss desh mein. pic.twitter.com/YAEZhltCzM — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) May 4, 2023

The video, which has garnered over 552k views, also received the best comments.

Ye kya zeher hai 😂 — Ms.पॉजिटिविटी 🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) May 4, 2023

I am so confused and the first bit was also convincing 😭 — Whataworldithu (@whatmanushyrith) May 7, 2023

Bhayanak Scam chal raha market me — The Blogger Buddy ™️ (@beingDJ) May 4, 2023

You won't believe the number of people that follow her. She can cure thyroid with a massager. We are so gullible. — Himanshu Khona (@himanshukhona) May 4, 2023

What the hell is this … and people pay — Sunil Koul (@koulsu) May 5, 2023

Lol.



Koi Harpic de do. Aankh mein daalna hai. — Varun Sharma (@DwellingDeep_) May 4, 2023

It’s nothing but torture to the mind and body…such repetitive movements will bring injury,the best way to gain fitness is to just start walking for 15-30 months…if done in nature then you are blessed…if done at home then also host of benefits can be enjoyed…@KamathGurudutt … — Diganta Sircar (@diganta_sircar) May 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

BRB! *grabs a rolling pin*

Please note that all images in the article are taken from the video.