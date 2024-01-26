Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai,

Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai.

Every time I listen to these lines in a movie or a recital, I feel a sudden rush of warmth and patriotism in my veins. Even though we don’t carry our national flag with us every single day, our eyes brim with tears whenever we hear such patriotic poems.

To celebrate the spirit of patriotism on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, we have compiled some heartfelt poems written about our nation. These verses beautifully encapsulate the spirit of India and showcase how it’s a land of unity and love.

Jai Hind!