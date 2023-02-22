India has often been termed the land of culture and diversity and is home to 28 states and seven union territories. Well, there’s so much more the country stores that we rarely appreciate in our busy lives. Today, we decided to take a look at those little things that show India is doing better than other countries.

1. India has mandated employee leaves every year.

As per Shop & Establishment Act, you get different kinds of leaves, including- sick leave, casual leave, and holiday leave that you receive in a year are governed by this act.

Wait, there's absolutely no mandated leave entitlements in the US??? Not even sick leave? Wtf do you all do when you get sick??? — Jasmine('s emotions hurts) (@Ranting_Trans) February 9, 2023

2. India has the world’s fastest stock exchange.

Bombay Stock Exchange was established in 1875, BSE, and offers the fastest trading to you. Here’s proof:

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai is Asia’s first stock exchange and

the world’s fastest stock exchange with a median trade speed of 6 microseconds.

More than 5500 companies are publicly listed on the 137-year-old BSE.#YpssSpeaksForIndia#YPSSLDH — Nand Chaudhary (@NandChaudhary2) August 13, 2020

3. India has some of the biggest IT hubs in the world.

India has IT hubs in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. The rest of the world is still not as advanced in technology like India is. We have complete tech geeks who easily explain anything related to mobile, laptop, and PC, while the rest of the countries don’t have that type of expert.

India best IT hub for a reason 🔥#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/X6NkJ55BUo — Aman Mundhra (@AmanMundhra8) June 15, 2022

4. India is the largest producer of films in the world.

India has a good film industry that has existed for more than 100 years. It is the second oldest film industry in the world. Whether it’s national, or regional, people religiously watch cinema here so there’s always an audience. There are two formulas for movies to succeed – good content or proper branding and marketing for the film. The most recent examples are films like RRR and Pathaan which show the craze for cinema in India.

5. Cricket lives in the heart of our country.

Even though hockey is our national sport, the fandom for cricket in India is different. Every match played on the field is important for an Indian and cricket is played in every gallis of our country. Not just that, we have also invented games like Chess, Carrom, Snake and Ladders and Ludo.

India has Phyllies games ye cricket🙀 pic.twitter.com/Q9jPZab4xf — Mrs & Mr PSL (@Zo_love_lani) February 12, 2023

6. Warning labels on cigarette packs.

India is among the top countries that have made it mandatory for brands to occupy 85 per cent of the front and back space for warning labels.

tobacco products in India must carry pictorial warning that needs to occupy at least 85% of the front and back of the package. This brings India to the no. 1 position

in the world on how much space is dedicated to warning labels. #leadingindia — Vikram Singh Rajpurohit (@Mgr_Vikramsingh) December 17, 2017

7. A country that reads the most!

An Indian spends 10.42 hours reading every week. This includes books, blogs, news, and more. In a world, where smartphones and laptops have taken over our lives, we Indians are still bookworms to some extent.

8. Flavorsome Food

It is impossible to end the list without hailing Indian food. The flavour and taste it has are irreplaceable and the food options we have deserves so much love.

India is known for its love of food and spices.



Mānasollāsa, a 12th-century sanskrit text, describes need to change cuisine and food with seasons, various methods of cooking, best blend of flavours, feel of various foods, planning and style of dining amongst other things. pic.twitter.com/LWqcBQmYZR — Dr. M.F. Khan (@Dr_TheHistories) January 16, 2022

Well, these were just a few things and one cannot forget the “Jugaad” and Unity our country holds.