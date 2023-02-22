India has often been termed the land of culture and diversity and is home to 28 states and seven union territories. Well, there’s so much more the country stores that we rarely appreciate in our busy lives. Today, we decided to take a look at those little things that show India is doing better than other countries.
1. India has mandated employee leaves every year.
As per Shop & Establishment Act, you get different kinds of leaves, including- sick leave, casual leave, and holiday leave that you receive in a year are governed by this act.
2. India has the world’s fastest stock exchange.
Bombay Stock Exchange was established in 1875, BSE, and offers the fastest trading to you. Here’s proof:
3. India has some of the biggest IT hubs in the world.
India has IT hubs in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. The rest of the world is still not as advanced in technology like India is. We have complete tech geeks who easily explain anything related to mobile, laptop, and PC, while the rest of the countries don’t have that type of expert.
4. India is the largest producer of films in the world.
India has a good film industry that has existed for more than 100 years. It is the second oldest film industry in the world. Whether it’s national, or regional, people religiously watch cinema here so there’s always an audience. There are two formulas for movies to succeed – good content or proper branding and marketing for the film. The most recent examples are films like RRR and Pathaan which show the craze for cinema in India.
5. Cricket lives in the heart of our country.
Even though hockey is our national sport, the fandom for cricket in India is different. Every match played on the field is important for an Indian and cricket is played in every gallis of our country. Not just that, we have also invented games like Chess, Carrom, Snake and Ladders and Ludo.
6. Warning labels on cigarette packs.
India is among the top countries that have made it mandatory for brands to occupy 85 per cent of the front and back space for warning labels.
7. A country that reads the most!
An Indian spends 10.42 hours reading every week. This includes books, blogs, news, and more. In a world, where smartphones and laptops have taken over our lives, we Indians are still bookworms to some extent.
8. Flavorsome Food
It is impossible to end the list without hailing Indian food. The flavour and taste it has are irreplaceable and the food options we have deserves so much love.
Well, these were just a few things and one cannot forget the “Jugaad” and Unity our country holds.