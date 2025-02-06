Let’s talk about rich people. You know, the ones who could casually buy an island on a Tuesday and still have enough money left over for a private jet and a pet tiger. While I am out here comparing grocery prices and deciding whether I really need that extra cup of coffee, there’s a whole other world where people are spending insane amounts of money on things that make absolutely no sense (or at least to me).

I am not talking about luxury cars, designer clothes, or expensive watches, those, at least, serve a purpose. No, I am talking about the kind of purchases that make you question everything – Why? Things so absurd, so bizarre, so utterly useless that you can’t help but wonder: Who in their right mind would spend money on this? But the answer is always the same – someone did. Someone woke up one and thought, “Yes, I absolutely need to own this.” Maybe it’s because they’re superfans. Maybe because they wanted to own a piece of history. Or maybe it’s just because they could. So here are 10 unbelievable things that were auctioned for unbelievable prices.

Winston Churchill’s False Teeth

The legendary British Prime Minister had false teeth, and guess what? He had multiple sets because he kept throwing or breaking them when he was pissed off. One of these very Gold-mounted false teeth sets was auctioned off for £18,000 or $22400 or ₹19 lakh in Cheltenham. Somebody, somewhere, owns Winston Churchill’s rage-damaged dentures. Let that sink in.

John Lennon’s Toilet

A true Beatles fan will go to great lengths to prove their devotion. In 2010, someone spent £9,500 ($11,800 or ₹10 lakh) on John Lennon’s personal porcelain throne. Imagine proudly telling your guests, “This is where John Lennon sat… to do his business.” Hopefully, they at least cleaned it before shipping it out.

Elvis Presley’s Hair

The King of Rock ’n’ Roll left behind a legacy of music, style, and… hair? A lock of Elvis Presley’s hair, lovingly saved by his personal barber, was auctioned for £4,000 (almost $5000 or ₹4 lakh). Honestly, that’s a steal compared to some of the other things on this list. Imagine someone proudly displaying that in their living room. “Oh yeah, that’s Elvis’ DNA sitting right there on my shelf.”

Queen Victoria’s Undies

Nothing says “historical collector” like spending £12,000 (₹13 lakh or almost $15000) on Queen Victoria’s secret. Queen Victoria’s perfectly preserved undies, embroidered with “VR” for Victoria Regina, were sold at auction in 2015. If this doesn’t scream Victorian obsession, I don’t know what does. Well, they must have been a very enthusiastic history buff to admire a pair of 19th-century royal bloomers.

The World’s Largest Cat Painting

How much do you love cats? Probably not as much as the billionaire who spent nearly a million dollars, $826,000 or ₹7.23 crores on a painting of cats. Not just any painting this beast of a canvas weighed 227 pounds and required a reinforced wall to be displayed. Oh to be the guests, walking into someone’s house and being greeted by a giant cat mural that cost more than most people’s homes. Priorities, man.

Marilyn Monroe’s X-rays

Marilyn Monroe was one of the most glamorous women in history, but instead of a dress or a letter, someone decided they just had to have her medical X-rays. For a whopping $45,000 or almost ₹39 lakh, a lucky buyer walked away with literal proof of her bones. What do you even do with an X-ray of Marilyn Monroe? Hang it up? Frame it? Show it off at dinner parties?

A Laptop Infected With Deadly Viruses

Digital artist Guo O Dong wanted to make a statement about how dangerous the internet can be, so he purposely loaded a laptop with six of the world’s deadliest computer viruses. He called it The Persistence of Chaos, and someone paid $1.3 million or ₹11 crores for it. A million bucks for a laptop that you literally cannot turn on without the risk of global cyber doom! A bold investment, to say the least.

Hitler’s Paintings

For some bizarre reason, Adolf Hitler’s artwork still gets auctioned off, and in 2015, someone actually dropped almost half a million dollars or ₹3.9 crores on a collection of his watercolor paintings. What were the subjects? Castles and flowers. Not exactly what you’d expect, huh? Not sure who would want to own that kind of historical artifact, but hey, to each their own.

Banksy’s Self-Destructing Painting

The ultimate art world prank happened in 2018 when Banksy’s famous Girl with a Balloon was auctioned for $1.4 million or ₹12 lakh. But to everyone’s surprise, it was instantly shredded by a built-in device inside the frame. The crowd gasped as the artwork literally destroyed itself right after being sold. But the joke’s on everyone, the shredded painting was sold for $24.5 million or 214 crores! This is proof that sometimes, the weirdest auction items only get weirder.

Oh to be so rich!