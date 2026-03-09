Iran has now identified Mojtaba Khamenei as its next supreme leader after the assassination of his father Ayatollah Khamenei only days prior.

The Iranian Assembly of Experts announced this decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei, a 56-year-old cleric and military officer, to replace Ayatollah Khamenei as the leader of Iran.

This change of leadership has occurred in the midst of one of the most dangerous periods of instability we have seen; tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continue to increase through missile attacks, drone attacks and other forms of military action.

Lower Leadership Change Amid Ongoing Combat Operation

After the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike in Tehran at the beginning of the operation, Iran quickly took steps to establish a successor.

For 37 years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had served as Iran’s supreme leader, taking over for the first leader of the Iranian Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The abrupt assassination of Iran’s most dominant person has authorized a vacuum in their government. After just a few days, the 88-member Assembly of Experts of Iran convened to select Mojtaba Khamenei (the deceased leader’s son) as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

According to officials from Iran, they chose the new Supreme Leader (Mojtaba) without any doubts whatsoever!

The Assembly stated that they “did not hesitate for a minute”

when selecting the new Supreme Leader, despite calling out what it refers to as “the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime,” and references that their decision reflects Iran’s commitment to continue their political and military resistance to the ongoing conflict.

What is Mojtaba Khamenei Really Like?

Mojtaba Khamenei is one of the most enigmatic figures in Iranian politics today.

A 56-year-old cleric born in Mashhad (one the holiest cities in Shiite Islam) in 1969 and grew up in the midst of his father’s fight against Iran’s monarchy prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

At age 18, Mojtaba was a soldier during the Iran-Iraq war, one of the most destructive wars in the Middle East.

As an adult, Mojtaba Khamenei went on to study in Ayatollah Khomeini’s seminaries in Qom, the intellectual capital of Shiite theology, where he attained the clerical level.

While Mojtaba does possess significant authority and respect from the regime, he has never had an official title. Rather, he has been instrumental in assisting his father with various matters, and therefore developed considerable power behind-the-scenes in his role as a close advisor and political gatekeeper.

Analysts say that his connections with the IRGC, Iran’s most powerful military entity, have allowed him to develop and solidify significant influence within Iran’s security structure.

According to Kasra Aarabi, the director of IRGC studies at the United Against Nuclear Iran, Mojtaba has the support of the hardliners within the regime.

“He has strong constituency and support within the IRGC, in particular amongst the younger radical generations,”

A Controversy in Succession?

Mojtaba Khamenei’s promotion has caused a firestorm of controversy, yup, a ton of kalesh unfolded.

Critics both inside and outside the country are arguing that this action appears to establish a dynastic succession, which goes against the spirit of the revolution that took place in 1979, when they overthrew a monarchy.

The Iranian government has rejected all allegations of this nature and instead stated that Mojtaba was selected based upon his father’s wishes.

According to the Assembly of Experts member Heidari Alekasi, the highest clergy of Iran should “be hated by the enemy,” not loved, as reported in Al Jazeera.

According to Alekasi, Trump, the US president, stated earlier that there would be “no foreign interference” in Iran’s selection process. But as Ghalibaf pointed out, the Iranian people will determine the future of their country, “not Jeff Epstein’s gang.”

On X, Ghalibaf described “The fate of dear Iran, which is more precious than life, will be determined solely by the proud Iranian nation, not by [Jeffrey] Epstein’s gang.”

Iran’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has received mixed reactions from around the world. US President Donald Trump had little to say on the matter other than that “we’ll see what happens” in regards to the new Iranian leadership.

He’s going to have to get approval from us,” Trump told ABC News. “If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long.”

“US Senator Lindsey Graham, a strong supporter of Israel, also criticized the leadership change.

“I believe it’s just a matter of time before he meets the same fate as that of his father,” Graham wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Russia and China cautioned support for the new leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged “unwavering” backing for Mojtaba’s appointment, while China warned against any attempts to target Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

Dark Haze Over Tehran

Tehran residents have observed the war’s direct effects.

Airstrikes by the Israeli military reportedly destroyed five oil production facilities around Tehran, burning them and generating smoke-filled clouds that could be seen from miles away from the capital.

Media reports claim that a black haze covered the city during its overnight fires, while the Iranian military has asserted that it is still capable of engaging in a long-term conflict.

Ali Mohammad Naini, a spokesperson for the IRGC, noted that Iran’s substantial weapons stockpile remains available for use by the Iranian military.

While the IRGC has not used any third- or fourth-generation ballistic missiles to date, Naini stated that “the military is capable of launching long-range, less-often utilized missiles” within the next few days.