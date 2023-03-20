There has been a wave of massive layoffs in corporate jobs these days. Big companies like Twitter, Amazon, Meta, and Google have been firing employees for cost-cutting or other reasons. Naturally, this situation has had quite an impact on the livelihoods of many people out there. Recent layoffs are also affecting the personal lives of those who were planning to settle down.

Representational image. Source: CNBC

Someone on Blind, a community app, raised a concern about marrying an unemployed man and asked if she should marry him or not. Her query caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @DeepikaBhardwaj, shared a screenshot of the question on the micro-blogging platform. “Upcoming husband got laid off in Microsoft layoffs, should I still marry him (sic)?” the anonymous user of Blind wrote. “It’s arranged marriage planned for Feb, he got laid off recently and my family is aware of it…I am not sure should I still marry him or not (sic),” an excerpt from the description reads.

The Twitter user reacted to it saying, “I really hope she cancelled the wedding and the guy got saved.”

Here’s the post in discussion:

I really hope she cancelled the wedding & the guy got saved!!! pic.twitter.com/VtBIhMf4Gw — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 19, 2023

Twitteratis are divided over it. Let’s check out their reactions:

Agreed.

Since arranged marriages are financial deals. https://t.co/cNNJdohjDd — B.A.B.Y. SRH stan acc (@cringeshwarao) March 20, 2023

never leaving twitter, thanks for reminding me a man's worth is tied to a job. Even if it's an arranged marriage, you could've conveyed your thoughts to the man, this lady put it online to get opinions of strangers on this? https://t.co/U2rfGYvhwM — ChaiBiscuitExpert (@ChaiExpert) March 20, 2023

I really hope he cancels the wedding👌👍. Why would anyone marry anyone who is ready to ditch you because you got laid off🤔😌 https://t.co/tqaK7nANTo — Dr. P@Indiamusings, PhD (@indiamusings) March 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I think this is perfectly logical. Why would she, in an arranged marriage scenario, marry an unemployed person? Would you? Now if it were a love marriage, then I’d think differently. https://t.co/cy1jHXwD9s — Shantanu (@shantanub) March 20, 2023

Lol! Time and again she proves me right that she is such a Vile woman. It's a bloody arranged Marriage and the woman thinking about her security makes sense. Worst part all the insecure men in the response agreeing to it. Think this is what Ms. bharadwaj wants. https://t.co/DjM2lXtDvl — Pratip Vijayakumar (He/Him) (@thatpalaniguy) March 20, 2023

What's wrong here ?? The whole point of arrange marriage is to have a better and secure future , no woman will destroy her future life for a guy she barely knows https://t.co/gxzPcXHMIN — Shruti (@lostshruu) March 20, 2023

The whole point of an arranged marriage is a contract of money and status. So, what's wrong here? https://t.co/VmkLlDgW6s — Parashu 🇮🇳 (@vidyudabhe) March 19, 2023

Before marriage two individuals are not each other's responsibility. For say, if the girl mets with accident leaving with scare on her face just before marriage. Guy will simply look for another option. I hv seen 10s of such cases. In such casesGirls must hv felt, she was saved. https://t.co/aVfCx4hxQ6 — Niranjan Gurram (@Half_baaked) March 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Am i the only person who isn't seeing too much wrong with this? She has to uproot her entire life and go live with a guy she barely knows and is unemployed in a country whose economic situation on the ground she knows nothing about. What's wrong in asking for opinions? https://t.co/LLLpspBZTJ — Achtung Baby (@yallhandlegone1) March 19, 2023

A few of them slammed the Blind user for how the man was addressed as an ‘upcoming husband’ as if he was some kind of an ‘object’ or a ‘project’.

upcoming😂🤣 is it movie or what??

+1 shouldn't marry that guy & the guy got saved https://t.co/WrcRdl8Ofy — Kishore Kumar (@kishore_kk17) March 20, 2023

When husbands are Considered as a project https://t.co/wzaTu4CD4A — HR 🦅 (@BeingHR77) March 20, 2023

Upcoming husband…. 😂

Ye shadi nahi sauda hai… https://t.co/yom1IWsYA1 — राजरत्न 🇮🇳 (@KAMBLERAJ) March 20, 2023

Here’s the screenshot of the original post:

This has come up amid actress Sonali Kulkarni’s ‘lazy women’ remark, which has sparked a debate about those women who want to marry men with “achchi naukri” and “achcha ghar”. “Bharat mein bahot saari ladkiyan aalsi hain…!” Kulkarni had said it at an event while calling out women for not having the “courage” to earn for themselves. The actress later issued an apology for the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT Screenshot from a video/India Times

Coming back to the aforementioned query, what do you think of that?