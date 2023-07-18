After Delhi and other states witnessed heavy rains, streets have been flooded with water. The rise in water level of Yamuna is another concerning factor, which has even displaced people from their homes. Now, the rising river has touched the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Reportedly, the water level in the Yamuna river touched 495.8 feet, surpassing the danger mark of 495 feet in Agra. Visuals show the Dussehra Ghat located near the Taj Mahal flooded, with water touching the walls of the monument. This also resulted in the flooding of the garden behind Taj Mahal. It was also stated by ASI officials that no damage has been suffered by the monument.

Yamuna flood waters touch the Taj Mahal for the first time in 45 years. pic.twitter.com/3y9ntTQXyx — Balanced Report (@reportbalanced) July 17, 2023

However, this last happened in 1978 when waster crossed the 508 feet mark, surpassing the high-flood level in Agra, and managed to enter 22 rooms in the monument’s basement. Even after 45 years, Taj Mahal has not suffered from the situation. On the other hand, people in the neighbouring areas are affected by the rise in water, and work is being done to help the affected communities.

The situation is particularly concerning for people who live around the area, and proper measures must be taken.