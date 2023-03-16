The thing about being rich is you can afford to be eccentric, and no one will laugh at you. And also, the things about having lots of money to spend is that you can buy the most ridiculous thing at even more ridiculous prices – and show it off.

Here are 17 such things that you might never be able to afford in this lifetime, and if you’re able to afford, you might not see the value in the price tag. Let’s see what they are:

17. Crystal Piano, 3.2 million USD

A piano made out entirely of crystal, one of the most expensive instruments in the world.

16. Magnetic floating bed, 1.6 million USD

Floating 1.2 feet above ground, it can hold up to 2000 pounds.

15. The domain ‘Insure.com’, 16 million USD

One of the highest selling prices for an Internet domain.

14. ‘Dead Shark’, 12 million USD

13. Villa Leopolda, 506 million USD

Built on the French Riviera, this villa is the second most expensive home on this planet, which also served as a WW II hospital.

12. Gold-plated Bugatti Veyron, 10 million USD

One of the owners include Flo Rida and some middle-eastern billionaires. It goes from 0-100 in 2.8 seconds, and looks like a ghost at that speed.

11. 201-carat gemstone watch, 25 million USD

10. ‘Rhein II’ (photograph), 4.3 million USD

Made by German visual artist Andreas Gursky in 1999, this is the most expensive photograph ever sold.

9. Garçon à la pipe (painting), 104 million USD

Made by the genius Pablo Picasso in 1905, the painting is that of Parisian boy holding a pipe.

8. Diamond Panther Bracelet, 12.4 million USD

The piece of jewelry that started the romance between Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, is the most expensive bracelet on this planet.

7. Feather of Huia Bird, 10,000 USD

6. Parking spot Manhattan, 1 million USD

This parking spot lies in the posh locality of downtown Manhattan, and costs 6 times the average American home.

5. The ‘Perfect Pink’, 23 million USD

Auctioned at Christie’s, New York, this 14-carat perfect pink diamond fetched a whopping 23 million dollars.

4. ‘The Card Players’ (painting), 260 million USD

Owned by the Royal family of Al Thani of Qatar, this painting is made by French artist Paul Cezzane.

3. 1963 Ferrari GTO, 52 million USD

Bought by an anonymous buyer in a private transaction, there’s a 50% increase in the price since the last GTO was sold for 35 million USD.

2. Antilia, 1 billion USD

ADVERTISEMENT Owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, this 34-storey mammoth of a home is designed to survive an earthquake of magnitude 8.0 and contains 3 helipads alongs with a parking space enough for 160 cars.

1. Yacht History Supreme, 4.5 billion USD

The Yacht is plated with 100,000 kg of gold and platinum, and has other extravagances like statues made of a T-Rex’s bone and wine glasses made out of an 18-carat diamond. Some reports that this might be fake emerged in 2011, however, this yacht was confirmed to exist again in 2014.

I fancy the feather. Or maybe not.