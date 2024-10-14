The shocking news of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s passing sent ripples through the political and Bollywood worlds alike. On Saturday, the tragic incident unfolded in Bandra East when Siddique was shot multiple times by unknown assailants, leaving his friends, family, and fans in deep shock. The influential leader was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but sadly couldn’t pull through.

As the news spread, several Bollywood celebrities made their way to Baba Siddique’s residence on Sunday, paying their last respects and offering condolences to his grieving family. Here’s a look at the stars who gathered to say their final goodbye to the man who was much loved across communities.

Salman Khan’s Tearful Farewell

Salman Khan, a close friend of Baba Siddique, was seen arriving at the residence, visibly emotional. Known for attending Baba’s famous Iftar parties, Salman appeared deeply affected by the loss and was seen tearfully paying his respects.

Sohail Khan & Family Showed Up

Salman wasn’t alone. His brother Sohail Khan, along with their sister Arpita Khan, was also spotted arriving to offer condolences. The Khan family’s presence spoke volumes about the bond they shared with Baba.

Manish Paul Paid His Last Respects

TV star and all-round entertainer Manish Paul, who was also close to Baba Siddique, made his way to the funeral, visibly somber as he offered his condolences to the family.

Mufti Anas & Sana Khan Attended Together

Mufti Anas, along with his wife Sana Khan, attended the funeral, showing their support during this heartbreaking time.

Suraj Pancholi Made His Way

Actor Suraj Pancholi also arrived at Baba Siddique’s residence, offering his support and prayers.

Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Offering Condolences

Shehnaaz Gill, who often graced Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties with her presence, was also seen at the funeral, offering her respects.

The Pahariya Brothers Turned Up To Say Goodbye

Veer and Shikhar Pahariya, too, were seen offering their condolences, paying tribute to Baba Siddique with heavy hearts.

Priya Dutt Paid Tribute

Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt, arrived with her husband to pay their last respects to Baba Siddique.

Other familiar faces from the industry, including Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Giorgia Andriani, Ramesh Taurani, Rashami Desai, Zareen Khan, Jannat Zubair, Urvashi Rautela, MC Stan, Mannara Chopra, Jai Bhanushali also attended the funeral, mourning the tragic loss of a well-respected figure.

The heavy security presence couldn’t overshadow the deep sadness shared by all who came to bid farewell to Baba Siddique, a man whose influence and warmth touched many lives.