Flights are going to be more human soon, and we can’t wait to fly to this world!

As of March 23, 2026, India’s aviation sector has transitioned to a new phase as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has removed temporary fare caps for domestic air travel. The MoCA cited that operations have been stabilized and capacity has been restored in order to lift the fare caps. There has been a major change in how the government regulates airline pricing after numerous months of intervention due to widespread disruptions to the airline’s operations.

The decision to remove the temporary fare caps has also been seen as an indication of the government’s evident esteem in the recovery of airline operations throughout India. At the same time, regulatory authorities have warned all airlines to maintain discipline in their pricing policy or face potential regulatory action.

Why is the government removing Airfare caps?

The fare caps for airline tickets were implemented by the MoCA on December 6, 2025 as a result of one of the largest aviation tantrums that India has experienced in the last several years.

This disruption occurred after IndiGo, the largest carrier in India, cancelled thousands of domestic flights after facing significant issues with staffing at its airline. The sudden reduction of available seats resulted in huge inefficiencies in the supply and demand for flights.

The result of these cancelled seats was a huge increase in the price of tickets on many of the key domestic routes. To mitigate what they considered “abnormally high increases” in the price of tickets and to protect the passengers who were unable to purchase tickets due to limited capacity, the government restricted the airlines’ pricing. Due to COVID-19, the maximum fares for airline travel were capped to ensure that airfare was affordable for customers and that airlines were able to offer flights as operations normalised.

For example,

• The maximum fare for flights less than 500 km was ₹7,500.

• The maximum fare for flights under 1,000-1,500 km or across high-demand sectors such as Delhi – Mumbai was ₹15,000.

• The maximum fare for flights that fly more than 1,500 km was ₹18,000.

When airlines were able to demonstrate that there was a recovery in the aviation industry, the government lifted these caps. This included restoring capacity, normalising their schedules and reducing operational bottlenecks. The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that “the aviation industry is stabilising, as an increase in capacity has led to normalised operations”.

The government wants airlines to act in a responsible manner.

Simply, they just want it to be a people’s people and act human.

Although the caps have been removed, there will continue to be a level of involvement from the government to monitor and set expectations for airlines. The statement provided by the ministry indicates that airlines should maintain a reasonable, transparent and market related fare for its passengers. In addition to the market fare there are three determine principles to ensure passenger interests are clearly outlined:

– Reasonable pricing based on supply and demand;

– Transparency of fare structures; and

– Protection of passenger interests.

The government has also made it clear that they will be taking serious action against airlines that attempt to take advantage of peak period pricing; and that airlines shall not be allowed to charge too much for passengers during peak periods of demand, disruptive events, catastrophic events, etc.

– The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is responsible for continuously monitoring airfare trends in the airline industry. The DGCA has been instructed by the ministry to monitor fare pricing, and to take swift action when air fare prices are deemed excessive.

– The DGCA order to airline operators provides strict instruction to operators that any incident of an increase in air fares that could be considered excessive (for example, during peak periods of demand, or to be excessive) would be treated as a serious offence by the DGCA.

– While the government has removed direct fare controls for airlines; the government reserves the right to take action if the airline industry violates government pricing policy.

– The ministry remains open to the possibility of re-establishing direct controls on airfares in the future, if the airline industry does not adhere to government pricing policy. And yeah, the Canadian government has made it very clear that they will continue to have the ability to take any administrative move or measure as necessary, in such a way as to protect the public interest, including, potentially, restoring fare control or instituting other types of intervention.

This explicit statement gives airlines a safety net and discourages them from repeating the problems that led to the original fare caps.

What does it mean for passengers?

While the removal of fare caps provides benefits and dangers to passengers, the primary benefit will be that airlines will have additional pricing flexibility in how they respond to passenger needs, resulting in:

– Greater Pricing Competition During Non-Peak Hours

– Increased Promotional Sales and Discounts

– Improved Inventory Management by Airlines

The primary disadvantage of removing fare caps is that the prices that passengers will pay for fares during peak travel times (i.e., holidays, festivals), or immediately after an event when airlines experience greater than expected demand for flights will be higher than they were before cap removal (i.e., airlines can respond to the increased demand for flights with no fare caps in place).

That being said, the monitoring of airlines for excessive pricing (by the government) and the government’s warning that they will take regulatory action against airlines for excessive pricing are anticipated to deter airlines from raising fares.

A Return To A Market Pricing Environment

The airlines will benefit by the return of pricing flexibility, thus creating a market-based competitive pricing environment among the airlines.

Thus, the airlines will be able to:

– Utilize Dynamic Pricing So As To Maximize Revenue

– Change Their Pricing Based on Demand

– Recover Lost Revenues During Disruptive Times

Previously, airlines stated that fare caps limited their operational efficiency due to unstable economies. As a result of the removal of fare caps, airlines will be free to operate in a fully competitive marketplace.

External pressures are on the RISE

Airlines are faced with continuing challenges by outside influences, such as the continued closing of all international routes due to the continuing, unfortunate crisis in the Middle East, which has decreased the number of available flights, along with creating operational problems for the airlines.

At a meeting with the Minister of Transport, the airlines didn’t shy away from showing their concerns about how geopolitical risks continue to affect their ability to develop flight schedules, how they will deal with their increasing fuel costs, as well as, how they will be able to develop long-term flight routes.

Given the above lore, the government’s cautious approach to removing fare caps while monitoring airline fare structures has increased in importance.

Is this a balanced policy change?

The removal of the domestic fare caps is one aspect of a moderate, but yeah, not completely deregulated nature of the airline fares. The government is moving from direct to indirect regulation.

The government has determined that there is sufficient market stability to allow for the removal of fare controls, yet has clearly expressed that it will maintain the prerogative to regulate the pricing of airlines’ tickets in the event airlines misuse their pricing power by implementing HUGE and excessive fares.

In the words of the Ministy, there is sufficient market improvement for the removal of fare caps for airlines, however, airline fare pricing will continue to be monitored by the government.